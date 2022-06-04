Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh supports The Varsity Collective

The notice that The Varsity Collective and its charitable fund are “not affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison” can be found two-thirds of the way into the 300-word news release announcing the group’s formation.

Kudos to the folks at Foley and Lardner, the Milwaukee law firm working closely with the collective, for making that point abundantly clear to any interested readers from the NCAA.

But let’s be real — this is a united front between UW and a group of its athletics donors, with both parties seemingly having a mutual interest in helping the athletic department’s programs keep up in the fast-moving and ever-changing world of name, image and likeness.

Even if that association can’t be official, a partnership between like-minded individuals is the only way something like this ever is going to work without UW veering off from its core beliefs.

I truly believe UW athletic director Chris McIntosh, an alumnus and former student-athlete, has the school’s best interests at heart and that he wouldn’t be embracing this partnership if he didn’t believe the people on the other side of it — namely Brooks Bollinger and Ted Kellner, the known faces of The Varsity Collective to date — had a similar mindset.

Bollinger and McIntosh were teammates on the UW football team, the latter protecting the former’s blind side on a team that won Big Ten and Rose Bowl titles during the 1999 season. Kellner, a major UW booster, is a longtime ally of Barry Alvarez and was part of the search committee that helped then-UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank narrow the list of candidates to replace Alvarez when he retired as athletic director in 2021. That search, of course, predictably ended with McIntosh, Alvarez’s hand-picked choice, moving into that role.

“I’m really excited about The Varsity Collective, mostly because I know some of the people involved in that, people like Brooks Bollinger and Ted Kellner, and they have had — for decades and decades and decades — the best interests of our student-athletes in mind,” McIntosh said in a phone interview Saturday afternoon. “I’m excited about it. I think this is a way for our student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness and the opportunity that brings in a way that the department, or is prevented from, delivering on.”

You may remember McIntosh expressed some reservations about NIL and collectives in a thorough and informative story written by my colleague, Colten Bartholomew, in late April. Joining forces with some sort of collective was inevitable and yet McIntosh was — and still is — uncomfortable with the word “collective” because he feels it’s a catch-all term and not all collectives are the same.

McIntosh was expressing excitement over a group openly referring to itself as a collective a little more than five weeks after that piece was published. So what gives?

“I’ll put it this way: The words that were chosen, they weren’t chosen by me,” McIntosh said. “Its intent is to behave more like a dedicated sports marketing agency for Badgers. I like the sounds of that, personally, and I think there’s obviously NIL opportunities for our kids in that. But also because of the people involved, there’s the potential for them to have valuable professional experience, a life experience and there’s also value that can be brought in the form of services that we, the department, are prevented from providing. I think it can be a great resource for our kids all around.”

When McIntosh said he thought this “could be a great opportunity for our current student-athletes,” the key word there is “current.” He’s made it that UW doesn’t want to be associated with a group that funnels money to high school recruits or transfers in pay-for-play deals even if other programs are breaking those basic NIL rules put out by the NCAA when this new era kicked off last July.

“NIL is an opportunity for our existing enrolled student-athletes,” McIntosh said. “Our responsibility as an athletic department, consistent with what it’s been forever, is to educate those outside entities on NCAA rules and our own policies. I see that taking place in this example. But I think you’ve heard me speak previously about my concerns about how NIL has bled into recruiting, and I’m comfortable with where we are as a department on our efforts to make it known that that’s not permissible. I’m also confident, in this particular case with The Varsity Collective, the people that are involved with this take that as seriously as I do.”

And that’s ultimately what this comes down to for McIntosh: trust. He said back in April that he hoped “something that’s uniquely Wisconsin” would emerge and, led by Bollinger and Kellner, he’s confident that has happened. Just don’t call it an affiliation.

