Jim Polzin: Why the Badgers' bowl streak should be applauded, even if it's become an expectation

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor’s post-practice attire earlier this week included a 2017 Cotton Bowl long-sleeved T-shirt, a keepsake from the first of what will be six postseason trips for the five super seniors on the University of Wisconsin football team.
Not all bowl swag gets kept. Pryor gave away his clothing from last season’s Mayo Bowl — “No offense,” he said — and held on to only a big jacket from the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl that comes in handy during Wisconsin winters.
Pryor later referred to “good bowl games” and he’s been to some: UW followed its Cotton Bowl appearance with a trip to the Orange Bowl and the Rose Bowl two years later. There’s still a chance — albeit maybe not a great one — that the Badgers could add to that list this season.
The first step was becoming bowl eligible, which UW did last week by recording its sixth win of the season with a 52-3 decision at Rutgers. That extended the Badgers’ bowl streak to 20 seasons, an achievement that was greeted with a collective yawn from some outside — and even inside — the program.
My advice: Stop for a moment to appreciate what’s been an impressive two-decade run.
To put it in perspective, only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (20) have longer active bowl game streaks than UW.
Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz just had turned 2 when the run began with UW beating Colorado in the 2002 Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Freshman tailback Braelon Allen wouldn’t be born for another 12-plus months.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a freshman on the most recent UW team to not qualify for a bowl — “Thanks for the reminder,” he deadpanned earlier this week — and a standout safety/punt returner when the streak began the following season.
“Consistency is all that you ask for in this business,” Leonhard said. “From your players, the program, the support. So to have the level of consistency we’ve had as a football program, that speaks volumes to the people involved, the leadership, kind of all the way down to the players and the ownership from them.
“Really fun to be an alumni, really fun to be part of the program again and just to see the people, the messaging, the attitude about football and what it means to this state to stay so consistent over time. It’s really a credit to all those involved and it’s a fun, fun time to be a Badger when you can continue that tradition.”
Some want even more fun — the first Big Ten title in nearly a decade, an elusive College Football Playoff berth, a national championship — and that’s understandable. But it’s possible to crave something bigger from UW and still be able to stop and smell the roses, even if the bowl destination isn’t Pasadena.
Let’s pause here to acknowledge the Rose Bowl remains a carrot dangling in front of the Badgers. It would take winning the Big Ten West title and beating the East champion (likely Ohio State) in Indianapolis in early December, but that suddenly doesn’t seem like an impossible scenario for a team that’s on a five-game winning streak.
When the Badgers were 1-3 after a loss to Michigan on Oct. 2, my Twitter mentions filled up with predictions of the bowl streak being dead. Some of us weren’t ready to go that far, but listen back to the podcast Colten Bartholomew and I did that week and you’ll hear skepticism that this team could find the additional five wins (in eight games) needed for bowl eligibility.
Three weeks later, UW was in control of its own fate in the Big Ten West and qualifying for a bowl game had become an afterthought. Becoming bowl eligible wasn’t talked about last week leading into the game against Rutgers and hadn’t even registered on some players’ radars a couple days later as the No. 20 Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) had transitioned into preparing for Saturday's game against Northwestern (3-6, 1-4).
“Good programs consistently are in bowl games,” Mertz said. “We have our standard, we know what we want to do, and obviously you want to be a champion at the end of the day. For us, all that matters is the next game.”
Sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig wasn’t even aware of the 20-year bowl streak until informed about it Monday. “That is impressive,” he said while sounding not all that impressed.
Senior Faion Hicks told me qualifying for bowl games shouldn’t be taken for granted — the veteran cornerback pointed out how important those developmental practices were for him early in his career — but also acknowledged it’s an afterthought when UW players compile a list of season goals.
“I know for a lot of programs, that’s a positive note,” he said. “But for us, that’s expected. Honestly, we expecting nothing less than winning the West. That’s everybody’s focus right now.
“Bowl game? That’s cool, that’s nice, but everybody’s focus is finishing out the season and winning the West so we have an opportunity to play another game.”
This week’s projections for UW included the Outback Bowl, Music City Bowl and Vegas Bowl. Hardly sexy, but the Badgers would get some swag and memories out of any of those trips. It sure beats sitting at home watching other teams play in late December or early January, a lonely place UW has avoided the past two decades.
