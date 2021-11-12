Jim Polzin: Why the Badgers' bowl streak should be applauded, even if it's become an expectation

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a freshman on the most recent UW team to not qualify for a bowl — “Thanks for the reminder,” he deadpanned earlier this week — and a standout safety/punt returner when the streak began the following season.

“Consistency is all that you ask for in this business,” Leonhard said. “From your players, the program, the support. So to have the level of consistency we’ve had as a football program, that speaks volumes to the people involved, the leadership, kind of all the way down to the players and the ownership from them.

“Really fun to be an alumni, really fun to be part of the program again and just to see the people, the messaging, the attitude about football and what it means to this state to stay so consistent over time. It’s really a credit to all those involved and it’s a fun, fun time to be a Badger when you can continue that tradition.”

Some want even more fun — the first Big Ten title in nearly a decade, an elusive College Football Playoff berth, a national championship — and that’s understandable. But it’s possible to crave something bigger from UW and still be able to stop and smell the roses, even if the bowl destination isn’t Pasadena.