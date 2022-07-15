Jim Polzin: Why not trying to 'out-Barry Barry' served Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh well in Year 1

Chris McIntosh’s one-year anniversary as University of Wisconsin athletic director passed in relatively quiet fashion earlier this month, his opening day of July spent enjoying time with family in northern Wisconsin.
McIntosh had a rare opportunity to unplug from the outside world that Friday and it was particularly timely considering the bombshell that had dropped a day earlier: The Big Ten accepting applications from UCLA and Southern Cal to join the conference starting in 2024.
When we caught up last week for a 20-minute conversation in his office in Kellner Hall, I began by telling McIntosh that it seemed almost surreal to me that 12 months already had passed since he took over for Barry Alvarez.
He agreed.
“Let me put it this way,” McIntosh said, “it’s gone quickly.”
It’s been a year filled with challenges, some of which weren’t hard to see coming. McIntosh’s first day on the job coincided with the official start date of the name, image and likeness era, which came on the heels of the NCAA’s decision to ease its transfer restrictions. The collision of the two forces has led to chaos and, for McIntosh and other administrators around the country, frustration due to a lack of enforcement from the NCAA.
It was a year that included heartbreak at UW: Sarah Shulze, a member of the UW women’s cross-country and track and field teams, died by suicide in April.
Meanwhile, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including the Badgers volleyball team winning its first national title last December.
McIntosh, to his credit, has been steady since making the move from Alvarez’s deputy to the head of the department. It could be intimidating to arrive at work each day and walk past the statues of the two men who came before him in this role — Pat Richter and Alvarez — but McIntosh seems more grateful than anything. Any pressure comes from wanting to do a great job at his alma mater, a place he loves, not from being the next in line after a pair of legends have set a rock-solid foundation.
When I asked if he’d reached out to anybody for advice in how to follow a legend, McIntosh told me he didn’t buy into that narrative before changing his mind and saying there was probably some truth in it. Trying to fill Alvarez’s shoes would have been difficult, McIntosh admitted, if that was something he actually had tried to do.
He said he instead tried to remain true to himself. McIntosh moved into Alvarez’s office and completely changed its appearance. Alvarez’s giant, mahogany desk has been replaced with a smaller one that, interestingly enough, doesn’t have a chair opposite the one in which McIntosh sits.
There are four leather lounge seats in the middle of the room that form more of an informal gathering spot, plus a high table in the back of the room in which McIntosh can conduct meetings while jotting down ideas on a white board during brain-storming sessions.
What once was a wow room has been turned into an efficient space and in part speaks to one of the differences between Alvarez and McIntosh.
“I’ve become comfortable with being who I am and leading in a different style, a different way than Barry did and that’s because it’s the only way I can,” McIntosh said. “Barry had his own style and it would be a failure if I tried to out-Barry Barry. That wouldn’t end well.”
While he’s no Alvarez when it comes to delivering snappy sound bites or being a natural in front of a crowd, there were two moments this spring that gave me the impression McIntosh had grown more comfortable being the face of the athletic department.
The spotlight is not something McIntosh wants to shine on him; he’d much rather deflect that attention toward UW student-athletes. He was the same way as a star left tackle for the Badgers in the late 1990s and yet there were times as a two-time captain where he wasn’t afraid to say something when necessary.
Which brings us to Feb. 20, when a postgame altercation between the UW and Michigan men’s basketball coaching staff led to an ugly scene at the Kohl Center. I wasn't expecting McIntosh to address reporters in a news conference afterward, but there he was, seated next to Badgers coach Greg Gard.
It was a smart move by McIntosh on two fronts: It showed he had Gard’s back while also allowing UW to get out its side of the story. That McIntosh took the lead made sense because he had viewed video of the incident and had a conversation with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.
“I didn’t think of it in a sense of it being anything bigger than coming in to support my coach and our program,” McIntosh said.
A much different scene played out nine days later in the same building, but I found it just as fascinating. The Badgers had clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a thrilling victory over Purdue and McIntosh played a major role in the trophy presentation. This was a different version of fired-up McIntosh — anger had been replaced by a joyous, proud leader — and he played to the crowd while expressing his gratitude to Gard, the players and everybody else who had a hand in the championship.
“That was an authentic message,” McIntosh said, “because I believed it.”
Expect McIntosh to become even more comfortable in his skin during Year 2, which again will be filled with challenges.
McIntosh likes the opportunities created for UW student-athletes through NIL but knows that there’s more work to be done. He believes the department can survive in the transfer era while still sticking to its core values.
He knows more change is on the way — “It seems like each week there’s some new monumental development,” McIntosh said — and wants UW positioned so it can flourish in this new world of college athletics.
The Big Ten could be even bigger — at least in terms of future commitments — by this time next year. There also could be a new governance model within the NCAA or, if this thing goes nuclear, a breakoff by the power conference schools.
“It’ll be really interesting and fascinating to see how that plays out,” McIntosh said. “There’s been a lot of work and a lot of input submitted. And there are many that are calling for something that’s more aggressive than that. That topic is at the forefront. I think there’s a lot of people, myself included, that are waiting to see what the result of this (NCAA) Transformation Committee and process looks like.
“But it’s clear that the governance structure needs to evolve. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that’s a big part of what the next year looks like.”
One thing McIntosh can be sure of is this: The next year will go quickly.
