Jim Polzin: This was the Graham Mertz we've been waiting for all season

Mertz said some people got hold of his phone number last season, so he switched to a different number. It happened again this season and he called another audible, adding another phone and keeping that number private for now. It's made avoiding negativity easier for him.

Through all the difficulties over the past two seasons, one impressive part about Mertz is that he continued to show up to face the questions after every game and the Monday weekly media availability that follows. As bad as it got, he was never a no-show. He stuck it out through every question.

It also was noticeable Saturday when he quickly turned the focus to his teammates after his best performance of the season.

“Guys are truly putting it out there during the week,” he said. “We see the work that everybody puts in and it’s getting to a special place, so we’ve got to keep building on it.”

What Mertz and the Badgers were Saturday was what Pryor said afterward was “the dangerous team that I’ve been talking about (since) camp.” Indeed, it was all clicking as UW finished with at least 250 yards passing and 250 yards rushing for the first time in Big Ten play since doing it against Indiana in 2010.