Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin football team has been stuck in a rut before. Can it get out of this one?

UW has been tied at the end of the third quarter in both defeats this season. Penn State scored the final nine points of the game after falling behind 10-7 early in the fourth quarter, while Notre Dame ended with a 31-point blitz after the Badgers went ahead 13-10.

Is this just a dip and, if so, can UW get itself out of it? Both Leonhard and Chryst say yes.

“And why do I say that? I base it on who we have in the room,” Chryst said. “I like this team. And I liked their intentions. I also think that we've got enough talent to be a good team. Right now we're doing some things, as a team, we're doing some things that make it harder to win — not impossible, but it really makes it hard. And I think we've got some areas where we're giving ourselves a chance and others that are making it hard.”

Look around the Big Ten and you’ll see plenty of programs that have found themselves in extended ruts over the years.

Michigan State had a three-year stretch from 2013-15 in which it went 36-5 overall, 22-2 in Big Ten play and played in the College Football Playoff. The Spartans were 31-24 overall and 17-19 in Big Ten play over the next four seasons and Mark Dantonio stepped aside. Former UW athlete Melvin Tucker has the program trending in the right direction in his second season.