Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin football team has been stuck in a rut before. Can it get out of this one?
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 4

Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin football team has been stuck in a rut before. Can it get out of this one?

Chryst Leonhard

UW is 9-9 over its last 18 games, but both coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard say they believe the program can get itself out of this rut. 

 Morry Gash

For as decorated as he was as a player for the University of Wisconsin football program, it’s easy to forget that Jim Leonhard’s record-breaking career came during a lengthy stretch of mediocrity for the Badgers.

UW went 5-7 when Leonhard was a true freshman in 2001, the last time the program failed to qualify for a bowl game. It finished 8-6 the following season, losing six of seven games during one stretch. The Badgers dropped five of their final six games in 2003 to end up with a 7-6 mark.

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin and football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew discuss the Monday's UW football press conference

The high-water mark of Leonhard’s brilliant career — a three-time All-American, he’s still the program’s all-time leader in punt return yardage and the co-leader in interceptions — came during his senior campaign when UW won its first nine games to climb to No. 4 in the rankings. Even that season ended with a thud: three consecutive defeats.

All these years later, Leonhard is the Badgers defensive coordinator at a time the program finds itself in another rut. UW is 9-9 since midway through the 2019 season and has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents, a skid it will try to end Saturday against No. 14 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Numbers don’t lie, that’s what we are right now,” Leonhard said. “Can we be significantly more than that? Yes. Have we in the near past been more than this? Absolutely. So it’s on us to change the narrative right now. We have to win big games. We have to show up in crucial moments and find ways to get victories. Simple as that.”

When Leonhard alludes to how much brighter the picture appeared in the near past, he’s not wrong. About 24½ months ago, Paul Chryst had a 48-12 overall record at UW and his team was No. 6 in the nation heading into a game at Illinois. The Badgers blew a 13-point second-half cushion that day in Champaign, the starting point in this program’s 18-game rough patch.

UW lost 38-7 at Ohio State the next week and recovered from that two-game slide to win the Big Ten West Division, but it fell to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game and to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

While it’d be easy to blame last year’s 4-3 mark on COVID-19, coaches and players have gone out of their way to make it clear they’re not using the pandemic as an excuse for a season in which the team failed to live up to expectations.

Toss in losses to Penn State and Notre Dame in the opening three games of the 2021 campaign and you have a program in the midst of some soul-searching.

“Talk is cheap, man,” UW junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said. “Everybody keeps talking like we’re good and we’re not putting it on the board, we’re not getting wins. So we’ve got to figure out how to do it.”

Figuring out how to finish has been among the biggest issues for the Badgers. They’ve been outscored a combined 91-12 in the fourth quarter of their past nine defeats, failing to score a touchdown over the final 15 minutes in any of those games.

UW has been tied at the end of the third quarter in both defeats this season. Penn State scored the final nine points of the game after falling behind 10-7 early in the fourth quarter, while Notre Dame ended with a 31-point blitz after the Badgers went ahead 13-10.

Is this just a dip and, if so, can UW get itself out of it? Both Leonhard and Chryst say yes.

“And why do I say that? I base it on who we have in the room,” Chryst said. “I like this team. And I liked their intentions. I also think that we've got enough talent to be a good team. Right now we're doing some things, as a team, we're doing some things that make it harder to win — not impossible, but it really makes it hard. And I think we've got some areas where we're giving ourselves a chance and others that are making it hard.”

Look around the Big Ten and you’ll see plenty of programs that have found themselves in extended ruts over the years.

Michigan State had a three-year stretch from 2013-15 in which it went 36-5 overall, 22-2 in Big Ten play and played in the College Football Playoff. The Spartans were 31-24 overall and 17-19 in Big Ten play over the next four seasons and Mark Dantonio stepped aside. Former UW athlete Melvin Tucker has the program trending in the right direction in his second season.

Iowa’s dip came from 2010-14, a stretch in which the Hawkeyes went 34-30 overall and 19-21 in Big Ten play. Kirk Ferentz remained in charge of the program and it bounced back.

As for the rut they were stuck in nearly two decades ago, the Badgers eventually came out the other side. Barry Alvarez brought back Chryst to run the offense and UW went 10-3 in 2005. Alvarez handed off the program to Bret Bielema and he debuted with a 12-1 mark in 2006, navigated his own mini-rut and bounced back to lead the program to three consecutive Big Ten titles.

A coaching staff makeover may be what this program needs at some point if this slide continues, but that’s a discussion for down the road. For now, there’s an urgency inside the program to, as Leonhard put it, change the narrative.

“No one feels bad for the Wisconsin Badgers right now,” Leonhard said. “It’s on us to regain the confidence to go out there and change what the past has been and go out there and get some wins and get the confidence back to where we feel like it should be. We have the talent to do it, we have the coaching staff to get it done, now it’s on us to take ownership of it and go make it happen.”

The sooner the better for a program currently spinning its wheels and going nowhere.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

