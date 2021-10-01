Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin football team has been stuck in a rut before. Can it get out of this one?

For as decorated as he was as a player for the University of Wisconsin football program, it’s easy to forget that Jim Leonhard’s record-breaking career came during a lengthy stretch of mediocrity for the Badgers.
UW went 5-7 when Leonhard was a true freshman in 2001, the last time the program failed to qualify for a bowl game. It finished 8-6 the following season, losing six of seven games during one stretch. The Badgers dropped five of their final six games in 2003 to end up with a 7-6 mark.
The high-water mark of Leonhard’s brilliant career — a three-time All-American, he’s still the program’s all-time leader in punt return yardage and the co-leader in interceptions — came during his senior campaign when UW won its first nine games to climb to No. 4 in the rankings. Even that season ended with a thud: three consecutive defeats.
All these years later, Leonhard is the Badgers defensive coordinator at a time the program finds itself in another rut. UW is 9-9 since midway through the 2019 season and has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents, a skid it will try to end Saturday against No. 14 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.
“Numbers don’t lie, that’s what we are right now,” Leonhard said. “Can we be significantly more than that? Yes. Have we in the near past been more than this? Absolutely. So it’s on us to change the narrative right now. We have to win big games. We have to show up in crucial moments and find ways to get victories. Simple as that.”
When Leonhard alludes to how much brighter the picture appeared in the near past, he’s not wrong. About 24½ months ago, Paul Chryst had a 48-12 overall record at UW and his team was No. 6 in the nation heading into a game at Illinois. The Badgers blew a 13-point second-half cushion that day in Champaign, the starting point in this program’s 18-game rough patch.
UW lost 38-7 at Ohio State the next week and recovered from that two-game slide to win the Big Ten West Division, but it fell to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game and to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
While it’d be easy to blame last year’s 4-3 mark on COVID-19, coaches and players have gone out of their way to make it clear they’re not using the pandemic as an excuse for a season in which the team failed to live up to expectations.
Toss in losses to Penn State and Notre Dame in the opening three games of the 2021 campaign and you have a program in the midst of some soul-searching.
“Talk is cheap, man,” UW junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said. “Everybody keeps talking like we’re good and we’re not putting it on the board, we’re not getting wins. So we’ve got to figure out how to do it.”
Figuring out how to finish has been among the biggest issues for the Badgers. They’ve been outscored a combined 91-12 in the fourth quarter of their past nine defeats, failing to score a touchdown over the final 15 minutes in any of those games.
UW has been tied at the end of the third quarter in both defeats this season. Penn State scored the final nine points of the game after falling behind 10-7 early in the fourth quarter, while Notre Dame ended with a 31-point blitz after the Badgers went ahead 13-10.
Is this just a dip and, if so, can UW get itself out of it? Both Leonhard and Chryst say yes.
“And why do I say that? I base it on who we have in the room,” Chryst said. “I like this team. And I liked their intentions. I also think that we've got enough talent to be a good team. Right now we're doing some things, as a team, we're doing some things that make it harder to win — not impossible, but it really makes it hard. And I think we've got some areas where we're giving ourselves a chance and others that are making it hard.”
Look around the Big Ten and you’ll see plenty of programs that have found themselves in extended ruts over the years.
Michigan State had a three-year stretch from 2013-15 in which it went 36-5 overall, 22-2 in Big Ten play and played in the College Football Playoff. The Spartans were 31-24 overall and 17-19 in Big Ten play over the next four seasons and Mark Dantonio stepped aside. Former UW athlete Melvin Tucker has the program trending in the right direction in his second season.
Iowa’s dip came from 2010-14, a stretch in which the Hawkeyes went 34-30 overall and 19-21 in Big Ten play. Kirk Ferentz remained in charge of the program and it bounced back.
As for the rut they were stuck in nearly two decades ago, the Badgers eventually came out the other side. Barry Alvarez brought back Chryst to run the offense and UW went 10-3 in 2005. Alvarez handed off the program to Bret Bielema and he debuted with a 12-1 mark in 2006, navigated his own mini-rut and bounced back to lead the program to three consecutive Big Ten titles.
A coaching staff makeover may be what this program needs at some point if this slide continues, but that’s a discussion for down the road. For now, there’s an urgency inside the program to, as Leonhard put it, change the narrative.
“No one feels bad for the Wisconsin Badgers right now,” Leonhard said. “It’s on us to regain the confidence to go out there and change what the past has been and go out there and get some wins and get the confidence back to where we feel like it should be. We have the talent to do it, we have the coaching staff to get it done, now it’s on us to take ownership of it and go make it happen.”
The sooner the better for a program currently spinning its wheels and going nowhere.
Badgers fans can't hide frustration on Twitter after Wisconsin routed by Notre Dame
Big-time let down
😔 the words I gotta hear from my teammates later— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) September 25, 2021
Howling for some help
Is it time to give Wolf a shot next week? What do you have to lose?— Bob Spoerl (@bobspoerl) September 25, 2021
Headed in the wrong direction
It’s time for the new athletic director to take a serious look at the head coach and recruiting. The program is on a downward trend. Worst offense I’ve witnessed at Wisconsin since the late 1980’s. Zero jet sweeps. No passing early on first downs. That’s coaching.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) September 25, 2021
Drawing a line in the sand
If the O line doesn't improve quickly this season will be a complete disaster. They control the run game. The run game controls the pass game. Mertz needs to improve a lot too. The D is great. Special teams are a lot better than previous years. They have what it take to win.— Ryan in Mukwonago (@BadgerFan1976) September 25, 2021
Buckle up for a bumpy ride
This is a poor team. Offensive line is one of worst i have seen at wisconsin. QB looks so confused on 90% of plays. No run game.— Nick Conrad (@bigconny019) September 25, 2021
Defense gets worn down.
This is just a very poor team. Going to be a lonnnng year.
Looking for a little flair
Where did the trickery go? The end around or fake end arounds, the crazy amount of pre snap motions. They had one trick play like that today and Mellusi broke it and they scored on that possession.— Marcus S. Horton (@MarkyMark03) September 25, 2021
Just a few minor flaws
We can't run the ball. We can't pass the ball. We hang our defense out to dry. Other than that, we're doing great.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) September 25, 2021
Trouble from top to bottom
2/2. You never want to overreact to a bad game (or two). But the team I see is predictable on offense and not talented enough to make up for it. The defense is being wasted. Wisconsin’s issues look deeper than weaknesses at one position group.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) September 25, 2021
As bad as it gets
I was at the 59-0 loss to Ohio State in 2014. This was ten times more embarrassing.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) September 25, 2021
Aiding the enemy
I was aware Coan played for ND. Was surprised Mertz does also.— Eric (@EricJamesS21) September 25, 2021
Offensive mind wanted
It’s time Chryst brings in an outside mind to be his OC. He simply doesn’t have it in 2021 to coach up the QB’s and game plan a modern day passing attack or scheme that does anything but stress the defense with power runs. Great HC/leader, but not the offensive answer any more— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) September 25, 2021
No take-backs
Both teams would like to have Coan back on UW's roster.— Phil Censky (@CenskyPhil) September 25, 2021
You're not alone
I have been following the Badgers for almost 60 years. Chryst is a good coach. However, I really wish that Coan was still there— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) September 25, 2021
A little slice of home
At least the fans were able to Jump Around.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) September 25, 2021
You never know what you've got till its gone
I did not appreciate Scott Tolzien enough— Tyler Shulfer (@tylershulfer) September 25, 2021
It comes with the territory
Woof, asking for "thoughts" feels dangerous after this one 🥺🤬— Scott Hettenbach (@Hetty714) September 25, 2021
Your heart goes out
I feel sorry for the D— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) September 25, 2021
Worst O of the Chryst era
Is chase wolf worse than this?
Ready for a new approach
Major coaching adjustments on offense!— Nate Berg (@bergn65) September 25, 2021
There's still hope, right?
😂— Stuart Henning (@badgerfan82) September 25, 2021
Join the fun!
September 25, 2021
Beware of dog!
Mertz isn’t good, Chrysts play calling isn’t good. Mess— ArtieHo (@ArtieHo2) September 25, 2021
In need of an overhaul
Offense is atrocious. Need a new scheme and QB— Chad Weinfurter (@chadweinfurter) September 25, 2021
Throwing in the towel?
Was it just me or did it look like the rest of the offense was sort of OK with letting that last interception be returned for a touchdown? If so that is the most concerning thing of all in a game with numerous concerns.— Tom Nicholas (@NicholasCSI) September 25, 2021
That is ... correct
Defense gave up 242 yards offense gained 318 and lost 41 to 13 . ND had 3 yards rushing!!!!— marcus (@minkus1818) September 25, 2021
An old familiar friend
September 25, 2021
And on that note ...
September 25, 2021
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.