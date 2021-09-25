Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin Badgers' failure to finish against good teams has become the program's identity

Larsh gave the Badgers the lead and, boom, Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree made it disappear in a hurry by returning the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Good teams are resilient in those situations and answer an opponent’s score with one of their own. It instead was Notre Dame that kept scoring … and scoring … and scoring.

“I liked our mentality going into the fourth quarter and then we got punched right in the mouth,” Wilder said. “And that’s football. Sometimes it doesn’t work out like you expect and sometimes the juice gets pulled right out of your sideline, but we’ve got to swing back and we’ve got to keep swinging. I don’t like the way that we finished when it came to swinging. As a team, we stopped swinging. Regardless of the score, we’ve got to keep swinging.”

One thing Wilder refused to do was point fingers. Look back at almost all of UW’s defeats during its stretch of mediocrity and it’s almost always the defense playing well enough to win and the offense not holding up its end of the bargain.