Jim Polzin: The Wisconsin Badgers' failure to finish against good teams has become the program's identity

CHICAGO — For all the talk in recent years about the University of Wisconsin football program making that difficult step from really good to great, there was another potential outcome that wasn’t nearly as fun to consider but was probably just as likely to occur even if nobody wanted to admit it.
Instead of climbing the ladder of college football hierarchy, the Badgers actually could drop a rung or two. That instead of closing in on the elite teams, the gap would become wider for UW.
The only way for Paul Chryst’s program to see the top these days is through binoculars. That’s the sad reality after the No. 18 Badgers’ 41-13 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field, a final margin that wasn’t indicative of how close the game was for much of the way and yet said a lot about the state of affairs inside a program in the midst of a slide.
Here are the grim facts: UW is 1-2 for the first time since 2001, which coincidentally was the last time this program failed to qualify for a bowl game.
Meanwhile, the loss to the Fighting Irish dropped the Badgers to 0-7 against ranked opponents since late in the 2019 season. Really good programs beat ranked teams once in a while, so now it’s just a matter of defining what tier UW finds itself in these days.
Good? OK? Mediocre? Take your pick.
“As a team, we’re not doing enough to give ourselves a chance to win and to beat good football teams,” Chryst said. “That’s something that we’ve obviously got to improve upon and everyone’s got to find a way to move forward.”
UW is 5-7 over its past 12 games, the equivalent of a full regular season. It’s 9-9 since opening the 2019 campaign with six consecutive victories.
The luster of a program’s past success wears off at some point and a program is what it is. Until it proves otherwise, UW is one that can’t beat the best teams on its schedule.
“We can’t get numb to it,” UW safety Collin Wilder said. “We’ve got to go back to work and we’ve got to find a way to be the dominant team that we know that this program can be and has been before.”
Wilder spoke from the heart after the second-most lopsided defeat of the Chryst era, delivering passionate responses while answering questions from reporters for more than 10 minutes.
Several former players were at the game Saturday and Wilder, on behalf of his teammates, issued an apology that they had to sit through the Badgers’ performance.
“That is not the Wisconsin way,” Wilder said. “It’s embarrassing for those who set the stage before us. There’s no way around it, it’s embarrassing.”
Tailback Chez Mellusi used the same word — embarrassing — only with an expletive tossed in for good measure. What was most distressing to the players was a fourth quarter in which the Badgers were outscored by a 31-3 margin.
UW completely collapsed after taking a 13-10 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Collin Larsh with 14 minutes, 14 seconds remaining.
“If it takes for us to get our (butts) whooped like this for us to be the team that we want to be this year, then let’s ride, let’s go,” Wilder said. “But this is an embarrassing finish. If we would have lost by 14, so be it, we went out swinging. But the way we finished was absolutely embarrassing as a team.”
UW was outscored in the fourth quarter by a combined margin of 19-3 in its previous four losses dating to last season. Add this one and it becomes 50-6 over the course of the final 15 minutes in five defeats.
That’s definitive proof of a program that can’t finish and perhaps one that lets doubt creep in with the game on the line. The Badgers say their belief hasn’t wavered — some considered it silly when I even asked such a question — but their actions don’t match their words.
What was disconcerting Saturday was how quickly UW’s momentum disappeared and how weak its response was to that adversity it faced.
Larsh gave the Badgers the lead and, boom, Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree made it disappear in a hurry by returning the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.
Good teams are resilient in those situations and answer an opponent’s score with one of their own. It instead was Notre Dame that kept scoring … and scoring … and scoring.
“I liked our mentality going into the fourth quarter and then we got punched right in the mouth,” Wilder said. “And that’s football. Sometimes it doesn’t work out like you expect and sometimes the juice gets pulled right out of your sideline, but we’ve got to swing back and we’ve got to keep swinging. I don’t like the way that we finished when it came to swinging. As a team, we stopped swinging. Regardless of the score, we’ve got to keep swinging.”
One thing Wilder refused to do was point fingers. Look back at almost all of UW’s defeats during its stretch of mediocrity and it’s almost always the defense playing well enough to win and the offense not holding up its end of the bargain.
That happened again Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz committed five turnovers — four interceptions and a fumble — and had two of his picks returned for scores in the fourth quarter. It was another abysmal showing from Mertz, but he wasn’t the only one to blame. His offensive line also played poorly.
The offense’s poor performance ultimately falls on Chryst, who calls the plays and coaches the quarterbacks. That he hasn’t done a better job of developing Mertz is a huge issue. So is the fact there’s no contingency plan because there’s no reason to believe backup Chase Wolf gives this team any better chance of winning than Mertz does.
It’s becoming more and more obvious with every loss — and ugly win — that this offense is in need of a makeover. But drastic changes aren't going to happen overnight because it’s not like Chryst can go hire some brilliant offensive mind in late September.
“I still believe we can be a good football team,” Chryst said. “But change has to happen. You can’t just talk about it. You got to do it.”
UW gets another chance to beat a ranked opponent next week when Michigan visits Camp Randall Stadium. Whether that’s good news or bad news is open for debate.
The Badgers say they still believe in themselves and that may be true. But over the past 22 months, they haven’t given the rest of us much reason to believe in them on the football field.
Badgers fans can't hide frustration on Twitter after Wisconsin routed by Notre Dame
Big-time let down
😔 the words I gotta hear from my teammates later— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) September 25, 2021
Howling for some help
Is it time to give Wolf a shot next week? What do you have to lose?— Bob Spoerl (@bobspoerl) September 25, 2021
Headed in the wrong direction
It’s time for the new athletic director to take a serious look at the head coach and recruiting. The program is on a downward trend. Worst offense I’ve witnessed at Wisconsin since the late 1980’s. Zero jet sweeps. No passing early on first downs. That’s coaching.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) September 25, 2021
Drawing a line in the sand
If the O line doesn't improve quickly this season will be a complete disaster. They control the run game. The run game controls the pass game. Mertz needs to improve a lot too. The D is great. Special teams are a lot better than previous years. They have what it take to win.— Ryan in Mukwonago (@BadgerFan1976) September 25, 2021
Buckle up for a bumpy ride
This is a poor team. Offensive line is one of worst i have seen at wisconsin. QB looks so confused on 90% of plays. No run game.— Nick Conrad (@bigconny019) September 25, 2021
Defense gets worn down.
This is just a very poor team. Going to be a lonnnng year.
Looking for a little flair
Where did the trickery go? The end around or fake end arounds, the crazy amount of pre snap motions. They had one trick play like that today and Mellusi broke it and they scored on that possession.— Marcus S. Horton (@MarkyMark03) September 25, 2021
Just a few minor flaws
We can't run the ball. We can't pass the ball. We hang our defense out to dry. Other than that, we're doing great.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) September 25, 2021
Trouble from top to bottom
2/2. You never want to overreact to a bad game (or two). But the team I see is predictable on offense and not talented enough to make up for it. The defense is being wasted. Wisconsin’s issues look deeper than weaknesses at one position group.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) September 25, 2021
As bad as it gets
I was at the 59-0 loss to Ohio State in 2014. This was ten times more embarrassing.— Bill Pfeiffer (@billt209) September 25, 2021
Aiding the enemy
I was aware Coan played for ND. Was surprised Mertz does also.— Eric (@EricJamesS21) September 25, 2021
Offensive mind wanted
It’s time Chryst brings in an outside mind to be his OC. He simply doesn’t have it in 2021 to coach up the QB’s and game plan a modern day passing attack or scheme that does anything but stress the defense with power runs. Great HC/leader, but not the offensive answer any more— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) September 25, 2021
No take-backs
Both teams would like to have Coan back on UW's roster.— Phil Censky (@CenskyPhil) September 25, 2021
You're not alone
I have been following the Badgers for almost 60 years. Chryst is a good coach. However, I really wish that Coan was still there— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) September 25, 2021
A little slice of home
At least the fans were able to Jump Around.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) September 25, 2021
You never know what you've got till its gone
I did not appreciate Scott Tolzien enough— Tyler Shulfer (@tylershulfer) September 25, 2021
It comes with the territory
Woof, asking for "thoughts" feels dangerous after this one 🥺🤬— Scott Hettenbach (@Hetty714) September 25, 2021
Your heart goes out
I feel sorry for the D— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) September 25, 2021
Worst O of the Chryst era
Is chase wolf worse than this?
Ready for a new approach
Major coaching adjustments on offense!— Nate Berg (@bergn65) September 25, 2021
There's still hope, right?
😂— Stuart Henning (@badgerfan82) September 25, 2021
Join the fun!
September 25, 2021
Beware of dog!
Mertz isn’t good, Chrysts play calling isn’t good. Mess— ArtieHo (@ArtieHo2) September 25, 2021
In need of an overhaul
Offense is atrocious. Need a new scheme and QB— Chad Weinfurter (@chadweinfurter) September 25, 2021
Throwing in the towel?
Was it just me or did it look like the rest of the offense was sort of OK with letting that last interception be returned for a touchdown? If so that is the most concerning thing of all in a game with numerous concerns.— Tom Nicholas (@NicholasCSI) September 25, 2021
That is ... correct
Defense gave up 242 yards offense gained 318 and lost 41 to 13 . ND had 3 yards rushing!!!!— marcus (@minkus1818) September 25, 2021
An old familiar friend
September 25, 2021
And on that note ...
September 25, 2021
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.