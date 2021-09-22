Jim Polzin: The story of the 'emotional' day Notre Dame QB Jack Coan moved out of Wisconsin

"I’d be lying if I told you it wasn’t a little bit odd," Vanden Boom said. "But I think certainly once the ball gets kicked off on Saturday, it’ll be just another football game. It’ll be Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame and we’ll go out and give it our best shot. To see a guy that you’re so close with now on the other side, it’s definitely different but it’s still football at the end of the day."

That core group of players who helped Coan pack his things back in the winter still keeps in touch with their good friend. They connected with him on FaceTime as recently as last week, though Vanden Boom said the conversations rarely have anything to do with football.

They’ve known this day was coming ever since Coan announced he was headed to Notre Dame but have largely avoided the topic, save for a brief mention on moving day.

"Just like, ‘We’ll see you in Week 3 or 4,’" Nelson said. "We were more just kind of spending time with him and his family. Obviously, we’re all very close with him and his family. Our moms text all the time. It’s not like as soon as he was leaving we just started hating him. I love the kid. I’ll always love the kid. It was just more about appreciating the time we had with him."