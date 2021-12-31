Jim Polzin: The most important offseason of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s career starts now

But the seniors’ legacy deserves closer inspection if you ask the players who learned under them. The Badgers were 1-3 at one point, the program’s bowl streak in jeopardy, and ended the season with eight wins in nine games.

“You get into a spot, backed against the wall, everybody telling you that you can’t do something, what are you going to do?” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said. “A lot of young guys, too, learned that from the seniors’ response. We took a big step forward as a program starting off 1-3 and then that bounce back. We obviously didn’t keep the (Paul Bunyan) Axe, which is one thing that still is getting after us every day. But we’ll make sure that comes home.”

What’s become apparent is that the Big Ten West has gotten better around UW and the combination of a great defense and a solid running game isn’t enough to get the Badgers to Indianapolis and, once there, get them over the top against programs like Ohio State or Michigan.

This offense needs, well, something. A spark, a new voice leading it, a tweak in approach, perhaps all of the above.