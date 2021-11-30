 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Polzin: The changes Paul Chryst needs to consider to get Wisconsin football headed back in the right direction
0 Comments
topical alert featured
UW FOOTBALL

Jim Polzin: The changes Paul Chryst needs to consider to get Wisconsin football headed back in the right direction

  • 0

If Paul Chryst chooses to tune in for the Big Ten Championship Game — it may be too painful for the University of Wisconsin football coach considering how close his team came to booking a trip to Indianapolis — he will see two teams who differ in both style and approach.

As one scribe who covers Iowa told me, the only thing more conservative than Kirk Ferentz’s offense is the way he manages his coaching staff.

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst speaks to the media after the 18th-ranked Badgers fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 23-13 in the Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Michigan, on the other hand, is in the running for a College Football Playoff berth after Jim Harbaugh cleaned house during the offseason and brought in six new assistants.

The Badgers became a championship-game observer rather than participant after their seven-game winning streak ended with a thud Saturday: a 23-13 loss at Minnesota that ruined what had been an impressive turnaround for UW and left it with a disappointing 8-4 record.

Now what? Chryst has more time on his hands this week than he expected and, when not recruiting, he should be pondering what changes need to be made in his program after back-to-back blah campaigns.

My Open Jim mailbag this week is filled with questions about Chryst and the direction of the program. Rather than answer those in mailbag form — that online piece publishes every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Madison.com — I decided this topic deserved an entire column.

What I don’t know is whether Chryst is even considering a makeover. He said via text Tuesday afternoon "it's important to evaluate and try to get better in every area of our program," staffing included, and added "ultimately any decisions take time." Right now, the UW staff is recruiting, soon will begin bowl preparations and therefore, he said, is still "in season."

But Chryst is smart and has to recognize the program has reached a crossroads of sorts after going 12-7 over two seasons and winning the West Division only once in a stretch of four seasons.

The biggest issue is an offense that was unproductive for a second consecutive season. Chryst took back play-calling duties from Joe Rudolph and the results weren’t all that different. UW finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring offense (25.8), eighth in total offense (377.5) and ninth in passing efficiency (118.7). It was ninth in scoring offense (25.1), 12th in total offense (345.6) and seventh in passing efficiency (123.5) in 2020.

The Badgers made a big jump in rushing offense, jumping from seventh (164.6) to second (215.4), but finding a difference-maker at tailback (Braelon Allen) had a lot to do with that climb.

It’s enough work just being a head coach and Chryst had two other big roles — offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — on his plate in 2021. That’s a lot to handle and Chryst should strongly consider delegating the latter two roles and stepping into more of a CEO role in his program.

Besides, it’s time to kickstart an offense that desperately needs it. UW shouldn’t abandon its bread-and-butter power running game, but hiring an offensive guru would modernize an attack that has become stale. A new voice in Graham Mertz’s ear might not be such a bad thing, either, considering the rocky start to the touted quarterback’s career at UW.

One candidate would be a perfect fit would be Scott Tolzien, who played quarterback for the Badgers and has the title of “coaching assistant” on Mike McCarthy’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys. Tolzien knows Chryst’s system well — he was a two-year starter when Chryst was an offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema — and could blend in some new concepts to an existing scheme.

If Tolzien isn’t the guy, Chryst has plenty of connections in the NFL and college and should have a relatively easy time coming up with candidates who would be a good cultural fit while also providing a spark to a unit that has been carried for too long by a great defense.

Of course, any offense is going to look better and produce bigger numbers if it has a dominant offensive line. That’s particularly true at UW, where some of Chryst’s best offenses have been loaded with NFL talent in that important group.

However, the line play has been uncharacteristically mediocre the past two seasons. Chryst would know better than anyone the reasons for that decline and has to decide whether the assistant in charge of the position — Rudolph — is part of the problem.

Rudolph was stripped of his offensive coordinator title and took a pay cut last offseason and handled that demotion with class. A member of Barry Alvarez’s first recruiting class at UW and former team captain, Rudolph is well-liked by his players and colleagues and is a terrific ambassador for the program and university.

Plus, Rudolph is considered one of UW’s best recruiters and has helped the program keep inroads in talent-rich states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania. Firing Rudolph would be a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul decision for Chryst.

One potential solution, if Rudolph would agree to it, is to move him into the vacant recruiting coordinator role. It would keep him at a place he loves and, while losing coaching responsibilities, Rudolph could still fill a vital role and help Chryst solve the dilemma of how he fills a major recruiting organizational void in his program.

It’s also worth noting Chryst has a potential in-house candidate if he does want to mix things up on the offensive line front: Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad not only has NFL experience, he’s been in charge of some of the best offensive lines in UW program history.

One other weakness for the Badgers that should be addressed is special teams. It may be time for a general shift in philosophy in that department — for example, what kind of a message does it send to starting place-kicker Collin Larsh that he’s been a walk-on for his entire career save for one semester? — and possibly a change in leadership.

The problem with firing special teams coordinator Chris Haering is that, as with Rudolph, it would require Chryst to deliver a pink slip to a friend and loyal lieutenant. Haering and Rudolph are as close to Chryst as anybody on his staff, and both have been with him for all 10 of his seasons as a head coach, first at Pittsburgh and now at UW.

Chryst could help Haering find a landing spot — again, there’s always that recruiting department to improve — but it’s unclear if Chryst even believes special teams is a problem area in the first place.

The other thing at play is the status of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is annually a wanted man on the coaching carousel. It’s been quiet on that front to date this season — almost too quiet, if you ask me — but losing Leonhard would obviously force Chryst’s hand in terms of staff changes.

A reader asked me what I think Chryst should do in terms of staffing and what I think he will do. The first part is difficult to answer because I’m not in the meetings, nor am I privy to game-planning details or interactions between coaches and players. Chryst should have those answers.

But if he believes there are problems, will Chryst make bold moves to fix them? He hasn’t fired any assistants through six full seasons at UW and I’d bet on the status quo over any sort of overhaul, even if it becomes clear the program is in a rut rather than trending upward.

When it comes to his approach, Chryst is more Ferentz than Harbaugh.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics