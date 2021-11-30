Jim Polzin: The changes Paul Chryst needs to consider to get Wisconsin football headed back in the right direction

One other weakness for the Badgers that should be addressed is special teams. It may be time for a general shift in philosophy in that department — for example, what kind of a message does it send to starting place-kicker Collin Larsh that he’s been a walk-on for his entire career save for one semester? — and possibly a change in leadership.

The problem with firing special teams coordinator Chris Haering is that, as with Rudolph, it would require Chryst to deliver a pink slip to a friend and loyal lieutenant. Haering and Rudolph are as close to Chryst as anybody on his staff, and both have been with him for all 10 of his seasons as a head coach, first at Pittsburgh and now at UW.

Chryst could help Haering find a landing spot — again, there’s always that recruiting department to improve — but it’s unclear if Chryst even believes special teams is a problem area in the first place.

The other thing at play is the status of defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is annually a wanted man on the coaching carousel. It’s been quiet on that front to date this season — almost too quiet, if you ask me — but losing Leonhard would obviously force Chryst’s hand in terms of staff changes.