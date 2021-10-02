Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright

“I appreciate this group and the way that they’ve put it out there and therefore you want to do everything you can to help them have success,” Chryst said after the Badgers dropped to 9-10 since midway through the 2019 season. “And when it doesn’t happen, I look inwardly and what is it that I have to do different, have to do better? It’s driven by a lot of things, driven by competitiveness, driven by a care, driven by that’s your profession. I’ve got no problem (with) people that want to bitch about me because this is my job, this is where I’m at. I want to take it and not project it on the kids.”