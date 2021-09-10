Jim Polzin: The Badgers offense lacks imagination and execution. That needs to change, starting this week

The most damning stat to emerge from the defeat? The Badgers ran 95 plays on offense — an outrageously high number for a program that typically hovers around the 70 mark — and not one of them gained at least 25 yards.

The result was UW being forced to grind away while averaging a meager 3.8 yards per play for the game. It still would have been enough to win had the Badgers actually closed the deal on some massive drives, but they generated zero points from three that lasted a combined 44 plays and took 21 minutes, 16 seconds off the clock.

“Running that amount of plays and the time we had the football and not capitalizing is super frustrating,” fullback John Chenal said. “That’s really our focal point right now is just finishing those. Fans want to see a score, we want to score and just getting there and not finishing is something that is really hindering us right now.”

Still, Davis said there’s no doubt in his mind that UW has the capability to be a “high-powered offense” and Mertz was just as confident in the aftermath of a performance in which he turned the ball over three times.

Mertz said heading into the season that he thought the offense had the potential to be dynamic. He was asked Monday if he still sees that potential.