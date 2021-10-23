Jim Polzin: Self-proclaimed 'best duo in the country' is reviving Badgers running game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin football team won a game while only attempting eight passes and seemed pretty proud of it afterward.

“That’s our bread and butter,” tailback Chez Mellusi said, “and I think that if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

That line was heard over and over outside the visiting locker room at Ross-Ade Stadium following the Badgers’ 30-13 victory over No. 25 Purdue on Saturday afternoon, probably because it had been used so much during and after the game that it had become a chorus of sorts.

“Once we knew we were hitting that stuff,” tight end Jake Ferguson said after UW rushed for 290 yards on 51 attempts, “don’t fix what isn’t broken.”

The thing is, it wasn’t long ago that this running game was broken. It was a shell of its former self as the Badgers stumbled to a 1-3 start this season, with UW looking nothing like teams of old that wore down opponents simply by bullying them.

It’s too early to say it’s fixed completely, but the Badgers rushed for 391 yards two weeks ago at Illinois and were closing in on 300 against the Boilermakers until quarterback Graham Mertz ended the game with three kneel-downs that generated a combined minus-7 yards.