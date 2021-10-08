Jim Polzin: No wearing opposing colors, no bulletin-board material. Bret Bielema Week was kind of boring

Now, the boy who grew up in Big Ten country — Bielema was born in Illinois and played at Iowa — is back in the conference. It’s early, but Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he already can see some of the trademarks of the good Bielema-coached teams at UW at Illinois. So can defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was a senior in 2004 when Alvarez brought in Bielema to run the defense.

UW has a motto for the type of players it wants in the program: smart, tough, dependable.

Bielema used the same three words, albeit in different order, at his opening news conference at Illinois: tough, smart, dependable.

His first coaching staff with the Illini includes two former UW players (Aaron Henry and Terrance Jamison), two former UW assistants (Bart Miller and Andy Buh) and a former UW grad assistant (Kevin Kane).

“I think in knowing him and what he values in his team, you’re seeing that on film,” said Chryst, who served as Bielema’s offensive coordinator at UW from 2006-12. “Obviously, a lot of respect for him and I think he’s put together a really good staff.”

Those aren’t exactly fighting words, not that I expected any from Chryst this week. And Bielema? Well, his devious mind doesn’t seem to be working the same way it was 15 years ago.