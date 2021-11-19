Jim Polzin: Nebraska's plight a reminder of why Wisconsin football fans shouldn't be spoiled by success

The members of the "Fire Chryst" club were loud when UW was 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten in early October, even though Chryst still had a .722 overall winning percentage and 37-15 mark in conference play at that point. That noise has quieted down, though all it will take is a loss in the next three weeks to strike up the angry band once again.

But it’s not just what I hear, it’s what I see. And what I saw last week during a 35-7 win over Northwestern was a venue with a lot of open seats.

When we reached out to fans for a story on that topic this week, most of the reasons given for skipping the game were predictable and understandable: the pandemic, long lines to get in the stadium and at concession stands, bad opponent, 11 a.m. kickoff, the weather, etc.

What surprised me was to hear multiple people admit they essentially gave up on the Badgers once they fell out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Far be it from me to tell fans how they should spend their hard-earned money, but drawing the line at playoff elimination and not supporting a team still in the running for a Big Ten title is a real head-scratcher.