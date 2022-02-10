Jim Polzin: Meet Wisconsin's Caleb Williams — no, not THAT Caleb Williams

When a fan held up a sign at a University of Wisconsin men’s hockey game Jan. 29 asking if Caleb Williams was in the Kohl Center, the answer was yes.

It just wasn’t that Caleb Williams.

Another Caleb Williams, a UW-Madison employee, was in attendance at the Kohl Center that Saturday night and saw the sign appear on the massive video board. Had he not been informed of the back story only a few hours earlier, his reaction might have been to be freaked out by his name randomly appearing on a sign for all fans to see.

He instead chuckled at another strange moment in what already had been a bizarre day.

A few days later, the other Caleb Williams ended a recruiting saga that was equal parts fascinating and frustrating by announcing Feb. 1 that he was transferring to Southern Cal. Williams, a blue-chip quarterback who became a household name during his only season at Oklahoma, flirted with the Badgers and UCLA before picking the Trojans, a predictable ending.

Here’s my understanding of UW’s part in this story: New Badgers offensive coordinator Bobby Engram is close with the Williams family and was answering questions and offering advice long before he was hired by UW. While Williams’ interest in the Badgers indeed may have been legitimate, he never visited campus and never even had a conversation with UW coach Paul Chryst.

That didn’t stop rampant speculation and rumors from circulating online, and this is where the other Caleb Williams enters the picture.

The UW-Madison employee opened his email that Saturday afternoon to discover a strange message that eventually was sent to him again. It contained no subject line and Williams figured it was spam.

The sender attached a photo of quarterback Caleb Williams with a brief message asking the recipient to confirm or deny that the man’s picture was him.

Williams received a text message from a friend about an hour later with a screenshot of a tweet that had been sent out by a UW-Madison student apparently trying to break some news. The student included a screenshot of the email address of a Caleb Williams — turns out it was for the employee, not the quarterback — along with this tweet: “So Caleb Williams already has his Wisc email already set up. I would call it a done deal at this point.”

Williams reaction? “I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” he said. “I was so confused.”

Truth is, I had followed the same investigative path as that student by that point. I’d done the search for “Caleb Williams” on the same UW-Madison website and found a match: But it took me about two seconds to realize this Caleb Williams wouldn’t be suiting up for the Badgers at quarterback next season.

Caleb Williams the UW-Madison employee had done some digging after receiving the initial email and found out more about the celebrity with whom he shares a name. He got a kick out of seeing social media posts claiming they’d seen Caleb Williams at various spots on campus.

Williams received an email from a different UW fan the day after the hockey game. This one had a subject line — Oklahoma football — and was a little more formal than the previous one. According to Williams, it read: “Due to the attention that ‘Caleb Williams,’ a quarterback transfer from Oklahoma who shares your first and last name, would you be kind enough to rule out the possibility of being one and the same?”

Williams didn’t respond to that email or the previous one, and the messages thankfully came to an end for a guy who is still relatively new on the job after moving to Madison last summer.

“Once I quickly realized what was going on,” Williams said, “I just had a good laugh.”

Williams played football growing up — no, not quarterback — and said he’s not annoyed about these cases of mistaken identity. One thing he’s learned during his 10 months on the job is that UW fans are passionate about and invested in their athletic teams.

“I’m actually kind of bummed that he’s not going here,” Williams said, “because that would have been really, really funny.”

There is a silver lining to this story for Williams, who now can go about his business without being hounded by UW fans:

At least his name isn’t Graham Mertz.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

