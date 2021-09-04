Jim Polzin: It's time for Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to start delivering on his potential

But Mertz had wide receiver Chimere Dike open for what would have been a touchdown and missed him on first down, then inexplicably got flagged for another intentional grounding on the next play. All that was left was a prayer that was intercepted as time expired.

“Obviously, not proud of how it ended,” Mertz said. “There are definitely a lot of things on my plate that I have to clean up, and I will. I’m going to do everything and anything I can to make sure I’m ready to go and this team’s ready to go. There’s a lot of stuff I need to clean up, but I’ll be ready.”

There were valid excuses for Mertz’s struggles last season: An abnormal offseason due to the pandemic. His lack of experience. A COVID-19 outbreak that included Mertz, UW coach Paul Chryst and other offensive assistants testing positive and missing time. Injuries to Davis and another veteran receiver, Kendric Pryor. No consistent running game to make life easier on him.

But Mertz had everything he needed to succeed on Saturday. He’d had a full offseason to prepare and was surrounded by a group of healthy, veteran receivers. Mellusi rushed for 121 yards and Guerendo added another 56 on the ground.

“We had a lot of guys across the board do enough to give us a chance,” Chryst said. “But we’ve got to find ways to finish.”