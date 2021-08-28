Jim Polzin: How two bouts with cancer have made Wisconsin Badgers assistant Gary Brown's resolve stronger

Brown returned to running back the following season and later made his mark at that spot in the NFL, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark with the Houston Oilers in 1993 and with the New York Giants five years later.

When UW needed a replacement for John Settle, who left for Kentucky last spring, it landed a guy who had over a decade of coaching experience in the NFL. That gave Brown instant credibility with a young group of tailbacks led by sophomore Jalen Berger.

One thing that stood about Brown during practices open to the media is that he was loud in practice without being a screamer. Almost everything that came out of his mouth was encouraging.

“He’s really down to earth, like family,” freshman tailback Braelon Allen said. “I know I can talk to him about anything. I know he’s going to help me get to where I want to be.”

Go beyond the college and NFL portions of Brown’s coaching resume — he was at Rutgers for a season before being hired by the Browns in 2009 — and it’s hard not to notice the humble beginnings of that career.