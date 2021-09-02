 Skip to main content
Jim Polzin: How Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal hope to take the Wisconsin Badgers linebacker corps to a new level
Jim Polzin: How Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal hope to take the Wisconsin Badgers linebacker corps to a new level

Leo Chenal - UW vs. Minnesota

Leo Chenal, right, and Jack Sanborn, center, celebrate with teammate Nick Herbig during UW's win over Minnesota last season.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Stop for a minute and consider how good of a run the University of Wisconsin football team has had at the inside linebacker position.

Here are the combinations in the middle since the Badgers switched to a 3-4 defense leading into the 2013 campaign: Chris Borland and Conor O’Neill that season; Derek Landisch and Marcus Trotter the next; T.J. Edwards and Chris Orr in 2015; Edwards and Jack Cichy the following year; Edwards and Ryan Connelly in 2017 and ’18; Orr and Jack Sanborn two seasons ago, followed by Sanborn and Leo Chenal in 2020.

In the seventh part of the Wisconsin State Journal's position-by-position breakdown series, UW fullback John Chenal breaks down the Badgers' inside linebackers.

“I think when you come here, you acknowledge the past great linebackers that have been here and you want to continue that legacy,” Sanborn, now a senior, said during training camp. “We do look at ourselves as one of the Linebacker U kind of schools.”

Which is why it was noticeable last December to Sanborn and Chenal, two of the top performers on a unit that led the Big Ten in total defense and was third in scoring defense, that they were an afterthought when 2020 All-Big Ten awards were announced.

Sanborn was named a third-team pick by the media and an honorable-mention selection by the coaches. Chenal landed in the honorable-mention category for both the media and coaches. It was the first time since 2010 that UW didn’t have a linebacker — inside or outside — named to the first team.

It’s hard to sit here and criticize voters for making an egregious error. Not only was it a good crop of linebackers in the Big Ten, but the Badgers’ mediocre record likely worked against Sanborn and Chenal.

But did those two consider it a slight? Heck yeah, and they gathered more motivational material throughout the offseason every time they’d see prognosticators name the top defenses in the country for 2021 and not mention UW.

“It adds a little chip on our shoulder,” Sanborn said.

Sanborn weighed his NFL options after last season and decided to return for one more run with the Badgers. One of the first people he broke the news to was Chenal.

They started all seven games together last season, combining for 98 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks. They formed a bond despite being polar opposites in terms of personality.

It truly is an odd couple in the middle of the UW defense. Chenal is full of energy, a chatterbox who screams and flexes after big plays. Sanborn is more reserved off the field and certainly more calm and collected on it.

It’s fire and ice, but Sanborn and Chenal seem to complement each other perfectly.

“It’s a mixture between patience and downhill aggressiveness,” Chenal said. “We can both learn from each other in that.”

For UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, it’s a luxury to have two players that good at the heart of the defense. From getting input while putting together a game plan to communication between plays to making in-game adjustments, Leonhard said Sanborn and Chenal ease the burden on their teammates and the coaches.

“To me, the biggest thing is they can see it on game day and they can communicate it back to you,” Leonhard said. “That’s rare and it’s a lot of fun for us to coach. We put a lot on that group to make plays on top of (being able to) make adjustments and communicate and we feel like we’ve got the right two in there to get it done.”

There’s so much that goes on between snaps that we don’t see, whether it’s me up in the press box or you watching in the stands or at home on TV. Safety Scott Nelson said it can sometimes be chaotic, with calls arriving late from the sidelines and everyone on defense looking to Sanborn for the call and guidance.

It takes poise to get that information communicated so all 11 players on the field are on the same page. Are there breakdowns at times? Of course, but those around Sanborn and Chenal say it doesn’t happen very often.

“Whether bullets are flying or we’re relaxed, I know they’re going to do their job,” safety Collin Wilder said. “It makes life easy for us.”

The No. 12 Badgers open the 2021 season Saturday against No. 19 Penn State, often referred to as the original Linebacker U.

For Sanborn and Chenal, it’s a big stage to help show UW belongs in that conversation, a chance to make some noise without saying a word.

“It’s part of what we love here at Wisconsin,” Sanborn said. “We just like to show it on the field.”

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

