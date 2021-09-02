Jim Polzin: How Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal hope to take the Wisconsin Badgers linebacker corps to a new level

For UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, it’s a luxury to have two players that good at the heart of the defense. From getting input while putting together a game plan to communication between plays to making in-game adjustments, Leonhard said Sanborn and Chenal ease the burden on their teammates and the coaches.

“To me, the biggest thing is they can see it on game day and they can communicate it back to you,” Leonhard said. “That’s rare and it’s a lot of fun for us to coach. We put a lot on that group to make plays on top of (being able to) make adjustments and communicate and we feel like we’ve got the right two in there to get it done.”

There’s so much that goes on between snaps that we don’t see, whether it’s me up in the press box or you watching in the stands or at home on TV. Safety Scott Nelson said it can sometimes be chaotic, with calls arriving late from the sidelines and everyone on defense looking to Sanborn for the call and guidance.

It takes poise to get that information communicated so all 11 players on the field are on the same page. Are there breakdowns at times? Of course, but those around Sanborn and Chenal say it doesn’t happen very often.