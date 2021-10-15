Jim Polzin: How a players-only meeting helped members of the Badgers' offense trust each other

But this meeting was much different, according to Beach, and it was necessary considering where the Badgers were at that point: 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.

The offense had generated only 210 total yards against the Wolverines, including 43 on the ground. UW’s third defeat of the season followed a similar storyline to the previous two: the defense did everything it could to keep the Badgers in the game and got little to no help from an anemic unit on the other side of the ball.

“We were disappointed,” Beach said. “You could tell there was a lack of confidence sometimes in the huddle. I feel like that meeting kind of brought everybody together and that everybody was like, ‘We can all trust each other here and we can all say what you have to say.’ ”

What followed that meeting was a good week of practice. Beach said he noticed a different level of focus, a changed mind-set.

It carried over to the game against Illinois, with the Badgers rushing for 391 yards. That was their highest total since finishing with 403 against Purdue late in the 2019 season and their second-highest since Chryst took over the program in 2015.

“We brought a different level of physicality,” Beach said.