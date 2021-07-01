Jim Polzin: Handoff between Barry Alvarez and Chris McIntosh built on trust, loyalty

To better understand the relationship between outgoing University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and his successor, it’s important to go back to the beginning.

Chris McIntosh was a highly regarded offensive lineman out of Pewaukee during the summer of 1994. He went to the Badgers’ camp, quickly established himself as one of their primary instate targets and received a scholarship offer. McIntosh says he felt like he still was walking on clouds when Alvarez showed up at his house about a week later in what clearly was an attempt to seal the deal and walk out of there with an oral commitment.

McIntosh was trying to make an informed decision but admits, all these years later, he was what’s known in the recruiting world as a heavy lean toward the Badgers at that point. Still, he had a valid question for Alvarez: What’s the benefit of committing now?

It was probably a question Alvarez had heard hundreds of times by that point of his coaching career — and he had an answer at the ready. Alvarez said if McIntosh pledged his allegiance and later got injured, UW would honor the scholarship.