Jim Polzin: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Special teams: B-minus

This unit redeemed itself after a horrid start that included Jack Van Dyke’s opening kickoff going out of bounds, UW getting called for a delay of game penalty on its first punt of the game and Dean Engram fielding a punt inside his own 10. The Badgers took advantage of a Wake Forest dropped snap when Jaylan Franklin blocked a punt to set up a touchdown. Devin Chandler’s 59-yard kickoff return swung the momentum back in UW’s favor in the third quarter. The highs and lows of the punting game: Andy Vujnovich had 16-yard shank, but Conor Schlichting had a 45-yard effort downed at the 1.

Coaching: B

UW coach Paul Chryst sensed his team needed a spark, down 14-0 in the first quarter, and decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 in his own territory. The Badgers moved the chain and ended up finishing off a 75-yard drive with a touchdown to get back in the game. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard rallied his side of the ball after an awful start, and the turnovers the Badgers created were the difference in the game.

Overall: B-minus