Jim Polzin: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin grades the University of Wisconsin football team's performance in its 42-28 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
Offense: C-plus
Chunk plays were few and far between, but UW used what it had and was efficient. Eight players registered at least one rushing attempt and six players caught at least one reception. Fullbacks Mason Stokke and John Chenal each had a touchdown. While UW only finished with 266 total yards, it scored touchdowns on all six of its trips into the red zone. Graham Mertz missed a couple of throws he should have completed, though the redshirt freshman managed the game well and took care of the ball.
Defense: B
After getting torched for touchdowns on Wake Forest’s first two drives of the game, the Badgers did a much better job of containing the Demon Deacons. UW still gave up way too many yards through the air — 407, to be exact — but interceptions by Noah Burks, Jack Sanborn, Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder on consecutive possessions completely flipped the outcome.
Special teams: B-minus
This unit redeemed itself after a horrid start that included Jack Van Dyke’s opening kickoff going out of bounds, UW getting called for a delay of game penalty on its first punt of the game and Dean Engram fielding a punt inside his own 10. The Badgers took advantage of a Wake Forest dropped snap when Jaylan Franklin blocked a punt to set up a touchdown. Devin Chandler’s 59-yard kickoff return swung the momentum back in UW’s favor in the third quarter. The highs and lows of the punting game: Andy Vujnovich had 16-yard shank, but Conor Schlichting had a 45-yard effort downed at the 1.
Coaching: B
UW coach Paul Chryst sensed his team needed a spark, down 14-0 in the first quarter, and decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 in his own territory. The Badgers moved the chain and ended up finishing off a 75-yard drive with a touchdown to get back in the game. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard rallied his side of the ball after an awful start, and the turnovers the Badgers created were the difference in the game.
Overall: B-minus
UW didn’t look ready to play in the first quarter and it was safe to wonder if the Badgers even wanted to be there. But Chryst’s team didn’t panic and won the game in the trenches. A bizarre season ended with a victory that can serve as a stepping stone into the offseason.
