Jim Polzin: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in loss to Iowa Hawkeyes

Special teams: C-plus

Andy Vujnovich could have pinned Iowa deep in the first half but shanked his attempt 19 yards instead. But Vukovich redeemed himself two series later with a 51-yard effort that was downed at the 2. Punt returner Dean Engram had some shaky fair catches, though he did save a ton of yardage by making a sliding catch in the first quarter. Collin Larsh, whose career long is 44 yards, came up well short on an attempt from 47 to end a promising series. The punt unit took advantage of an Iowa gaffe to gobble up a botched return that led to UW’s only score.

Coaching: D

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph thought outside the box at times, including a successful shovel pass to Garrett Groshek and using Groshek out of the Wildcat formation. The failed fourth-down play late in the first half was a head-scratcher, but perhaps that wasn’t the play call so much as the failed execution and Iowa’s ability to sniff it out before Groshek had a chance to throw the ball. More concerning was a series in the fourth quarter in which the UW offense showed no urgency while trailing by two scores, burning a timeout after committing two silly penalties earlier in the drive.

Overall: D