Jim Polzin: Grading Wisconsin Badgers' performance in loss to Iowa Hawkeyes

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Jim Polzin grades the 25th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 28-7 loss to the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Offense: D-minus
It’s bad enough when an offense has trouble scoring. What’s worse is when it makes unforced errors — like Graham Mertz’s botched handoff that led to a lost fumble — that lead to points for the opponent. After having some trouble with his footing early, Jack Dunn got settled in and was UW’s most reliable receiving threat. Playing without two of his biggest weapons handcuffed Mertz once again, but he missed too many easy throws.
Defense: C
Jim Leonhard’s unit gave the Badgers a chance for one half. But UW faded after halftime, allowing too many big plays. Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette feasted on the UW secondary to the tune of seven catches for 140 yards and two scores. The Badgers were solid stopping the run until Tyler Goodson broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown late in the game.
Special teams: C-plus
Andy Vujnovich could have pinned Iowa deep in the first half but shanked his attempt 19 yards instead. But Vukovich redeemed himself two series later with a 51-yard effort that was downed at the 2. Punt returner Dean Engram had some shaky fair catches, though he did save a ton of yardage by making a sliding catch in the first quarter. Collin Larsh, whose career long is 44 yards, came up well short on an attempt from 47 to end a promising series. The punt unit took advantage of an Iowa gaffe to gobble up a botched return that led to UW’s only score.
Coaching: D
Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph thought outside the box at times, including a successful shovel pass to Garrett Groshek and using Groshek out of the Wildcat formation. The failed fourth-down play late in the first half was a head-scratcher, but perhaps that wasn’t the play call so much as the failed execution and Iowa’s ability to sniff it out before Groshek had a chance to throw the ball. More concerning was a series in the fourth quarter in which the UW offense showed no urgency while trailing by two scores, burning a timeout after committing two silly penalties earlier in the drive.
Overall: D
Iowa could afford to be conservative on offense because it knew the Badgers would have trouble scoring. The Hawkeyes even did their part to keep UW in the game with two special teams miscues, but the Badgers only took advantage of one of them. It’s tough to beat quality opponents when one phase of the game — in this case, the UW offense — is terrible.
