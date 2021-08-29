The phrase first came out of Jim Leonhard’s mouth — at least publicly — in April as he was explaining why he’d chosen two months earlier to turn down a job with the Green Bay Packers and remain the defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin football team.
“To me,” Leonhard said, “there’s some unfinished business.”
That’s a prevailing theme for the No. 12 Badgers five months later as they close in on their 2021 season opener Saturday against No. 19 Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.
UW begins coach Paul Chryst’s seventh season in charge of the program as the favorite in the Big Ten West Division in part because of all the experience it has returning on both sides of the ball.
Four projected starters are sixth-year seniors who took advantage of the extra season granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another eight projected starters are fifth-year seniors and two others are true seniors.
Included in that mix are three players who represented the program at Big Ten media days in July. Tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn each gave the NFL some thought before deciding to return to UW for one more season.
Those three and the other veterans on the team have referred to unfinished business, either using those exact words or some form of that motto.
“It’s definitely a hunger,” senior fullback John Chenal said, “that needs to be quenched.”
The meal the Badgers are craving is a Big Ten title with a College Football Playoff berth for dessert. Of course, it’s premature to talk about the latter as a menu option until Chryst and UW somehow finally finish the main course.
The Badgers are 56-19 under Chryst, a .747 winning percentage that has helped the program maintain its status in the "really good but not quite great" tier of college football.
UW is 37-13 in the Big Ten during that span, second only to Ohio State (46-4). That gap between the Badgers and Buckeyes is massive, yet it’s no small feat that UW has been better than the likes of Michigan (34-16), Penn State (36-17) and the other 10 Big Ten programs over a six-year stretch.
But something is missing, and it’s getting to the point of being annoying for the Badgers. Senior defensive end Matt Henningsen broke eye contact with a reporter during UW’s media day earlier this month and shifted his sight to the façade on the east side of Camp Randall where the program’s Big Ten championship teams are listed.
“I look at it every single time I come out here,” Henningsen said. “It’s 2010, 2011, 2012, then nothing after. That’s something that burns, something that stings. We came close so many times.”
The Badgers certainly have knocked on the door without being able to break through under Chryst. They lost to Penn State in the 2016 Big Ten title game and Ohio State the following season, with both losses decided by one score. The Buckeyes again denied UW in 2019.
“I think the feeling is we’re close,” said UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, the program’s strength and conditioning coach the previous six seasons. “Very close.”
Leonhard agrees while also admitting the Badgers have taken some steps back along the way. After capping a 13-1 season in 2017 with a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl, UW entered the next season ranked No. 4 in the country but finished it 8-5 and unranked.
The Badgers won the West in 2019 and played in the Rose Bowl, losing by a point to Oregon. They opened last season at No. 12 in the rankings but went 4-3 during an abbreviated campaign.
It’s fair to pause at this point and say how refreshing it’s been to hear team leaders such as Ferguson and Sanborn decline to use what seem like valid excuses — a COVID-19 breakout within the team early in the season, plus injuries to key players — as crutches for what happened in 2020. I have been willing to give the Badgers a pass for the mess that was last season. They point out that the show went on and they came out on the losing end of winnable games three times.
Still, it was a dip coming off a high point for the second time in the Chryst era.
“We have to eliminate those if you want to be talked about as that type of (great) program,” Leonhard said. “And eventually when you get to that big game, you must win that game.
“You have to move past that, and that’s the focus. You have to show up in those moments consistently and it can’t be get close and come up short and everyone loves the effort you gave. You have to finish the deal.”
Several factors will determine whether UW can end its Big Ten title drought:
- Will Graham Mertz, who’s loaded with potential, take a big step forward after an uneven first season as a starter?
- Does UW have enough elite playmakers at the skill positions to support Mertz and scare opposing defenses?
- Great offensive line play has been a staple during the Badgers’ runs to previous Big Ten titles. Is this group, led by right tackle Logan Bruss, capable of reaching that level?
- The Badgers’ secondary is loaded with veterans, with two fifth-year seniors and two sixth-year seniors as starters. But if it’s lined up against, say, Ohio State on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis, are UW’s defensive backs athletic enough to slow down what figures to be one of the most dangerous wide receiver corps in the country?
- Finally, can the Badgers count on their kicking game to deliver in tight contests?
UW players and coaches understand winning the West is no sure thing and they can’t skip steps along the way to reaching their biggest goals. But when Sanborn talks about how this group wants to “make history at Wisconsin” and Ferguson speaks of his desire “to do something we’ve never done,” you know where the Badgers’ minds are heading into the season.
It’s hyperbole to call this a now-or-never year for UW because it has stacked together some strong recruiting classes and has plenty of young talent in the pipeline. But for guys like Sanborn, Ferguson, Hicks and other veterans — and who knows, maybe even Leonhard — the 2021 season represents their last chance to take care of business.
It’s time to finish what they started.
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021