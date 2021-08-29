The phrase first came out of Jim Leonhard’s mouth — at least publicly — in April as he was explaining why he’d chosen two months earlier to turn down a job with the Green Bay Packers and remain the defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin football team.

“To me,” Leonhard said, “there’s some unfinished business.”

That’s a prevailing theme for the No. 12 Badgers five months later as they close in on their 2021 season opener Saturday against No. 19 Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium.

UW begins coach Paul Chryst’s seventh season in charge of the program as the favorite in the Big Ten West Division in part because of all the experience it has returning on both sides of the ball.

Four projected starters are sixth-year seniors who took advantage of the extra season granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another eight projected starters are fifth-year seniors and two others are true seniors.

Included in that mix are three players who represented the program at Big Ten media days in July. Tight end Jake Ferguson, cornerback Faion Hicks and linebacker Jack Sanborn each gave the NFL some thought before deciding to return to UW for one more season.

Those three and the other veterans on the team have referred to unfinished business, either using those exact words or some form of that motto.

“It’s definitely a hunger,” senior fullback John Chenal said, “that needs to be quenched.”

The meal the Badgers are craving is a Big Ten title with a College Football Playoff berth for dessert. Of course, it’s premature to talk about the latter as a menu option until Chryst and UW somehow finally finish the main course.

The Badgers are 56-19 under Chryst, a .747 winning percentage that has helped the program maintain its status in the "really good but not quite great" tier of college football.

UW is 37-13 in the Big Ten during that span, second only to Ohio State (46-4). That gap between the Badgers and Buckeyes is massive, yet it’s no small feat that UW has been better than the likes of Michigan (34-16), Penn State (36-17) and the other 10 Big Ten programs over a six-year stretch.

But something is missing, and it’s getting to the point of being annoying for the Badgers. Senior defensive end Matt Henningsen broke eye contact with a reporter during UW’s media day earlier this month and shifted his sight to the façade on the east side of Camp Randall where the program’s Big Ten championship teams are listed.

“I look at it every single time I come out here,” Henningsen said. “It’s 2010, 2011, 2012, then nothing after. That’s something that burns, something that stings. We came close so many times.”

“I think the feeling is we’re close,” said UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, the program’s strength and conditioning coach the previous six seasons. “Very close.”

Leonhard agrees while also admitting the Badgers have taken some steps back along the way. After capping a 13-1 season in 2017 with a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl, UW entered the next season ranked No. 4 in the country but finished it 8-5 and unranked.

The Badgers won the West in 2019 and played in the Rose Bowl, losing by a point to Oregon. They opened last season at No. 12 in the rankings but went 4-3 during an abbreviated campaign.

It’s fair to pause at this point and say how refreshing it’s been to hear team leaders such as Ferguson and Sanborn decline to use what seem like valid excuses — a COVID-19 breakout within the team early in the season, plus injuries to key players — as crutches for what happened in 2020. I have been willing to give the Badgers a pass for the mess that was last season. They point out that the show went on and they came out on the losing end of winnable games three times.

Still, it was a dip coming off a high point for the second time in the Chryst era.

“We have to eliminate those if you want to be talked about as that type of (great) program,” Leonhard said. “And eventually when you get to that big game, you must win that game.

“You have to move past that, and that’s the focus. You have to show up in those moments consistently and it can’t be get close and come up short and everyone loves the effort you gave. You have to finish the deal.”

Several factors will determine whether UW can end its Big Ten title drought:

Will Graham Mertz, who’s loaded with potential, take a big step forward after an uneven first season as a starter?

Does UW have enough elite playmakers at the skill positions to support Mertz and scare opposing defenses?

Great offensive line play has been a staple during the Badgers’ runs to previous Big Ten titles. Is this group, led by right tackle Logan Bruss, capable of reaching that level?

The Badgers’ secondary is loaded with veterans, with two fifth-year seniors and two sixth-year seniors as starters. But if it’s lined up against, say, Ohio State on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis, are UW’s defensive backs athletic enough to slow down what figures to be one of the most dangerous wide receiver corps in the country?

Finally, can the Badgers count on their kicking game to deliver in tight contests?

UW players and coaches understand winning the West is no sure thing and they can’t skip steps along the way to reaching their biggest goals. But when Sanborn talks about how this group wants to “make history at Wisconsin” and Ferguson speaks of his desire “to do something we’ve never done,” you know where the Badgers’ minds are heading into the season.

It’s hyperbole to call this a now-or-never year for UW because it has stacked together some strong recruiting classes and has plenty of young talent in the pipeline. But for guys like Sanborn, Ferguson, Hicks and other veterans — and who knows, maybe even Leonhard — the 2021 season represents their last chance to take care of business.

It’s time to finish what they started.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.