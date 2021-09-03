Jim Polzin: For openers, there's a lot at stake for the Wisconsin Badgers against Penn State

Penn State finished 4-5, starting the season with five consecutive defeats before a turnaround during the second half of the campaign.

UW went 4-3, climbing as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll before a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries played a role in a promising season getting derailed.

Making too big of a deal out of one game is always dangerous, especially when the teams’ record stand at 0-0, but this opener feels like a huge one for the Badgers.

It’s certainly big for sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz, who flew out of the gates last season with a five-touchdown performance against Illinois and came crashing back to earth the rest of the way.

“Last year was more of a learning one, this year is putting that learning to work and going out there and having fun with the guys, making plays,” Mertz said this week. “You could say prove it, you can call it whatever you want, but I’m just going to go out there and win as many games as possible and have as much fun as possible. That’s my game plan.”