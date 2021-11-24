Jim Polzin: Five things for which Wisconsin sports fans should be thankful

All that and Antetokounmpo legitimately seems like a great dude, a role model for kids everywhere to idolize. There are still more than five weeks left in 2021, so I hesitate to declare this the quote of the year, but Antetokounmpo’s answer to a question about his lack of ego is going to be hard to top.

“I figured out a mindset to have that when you focus on the past, that’s your ego,” Antetokounmpo said. “I did this. We were able to beat this team 4-0. I did this in the past. I won that in the past. When I focus on the future, it’s my pride. Yeah, next game, Game 5, I do this and this and this. I’m going to dominate. That’s your pride talking. It doesn’t happen. You’re right here.

“I kind of try to focus on the moment, in the present. That’s humility. That’s being humble. That’s not setting no expectation. That’s going out there, enjoying the game, competing at a high level. I think I’ve had people throughout my life that helped me with that. But that is a skill that I’ve tried to, like, kind of — how do you say, perfect it.”

