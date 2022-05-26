Jim Polzin: Enough with the waffling, it's time to predict a season win total for Wisconsin football

When an email from a gambling service arrived earlier this week, my initial reaction after reading its content was to chuckle.

BetOnline was blasting out its 2022 opening win totals for teams in the Power Five conferences and, naturally, I scrolled to the bottom to find what it had projected for the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Badgers’ regular-season over/under total is listed at 8½, which is exactly where I’d have set it if I were an oddsmaker.

Dozens of people have asked me some form of the same question over the past few months — how are the Badgers going to be this season? — and my answer has been consistent though never specific: Probably either 8-4 or 9-3.

Maybe this email was a sign that I need to get off the fence and choose one of those options. Will UW finish above or below that 8½ total that the oddsmakers set?

Let’s get a couple house-cleaning items out of the way before I answer that. Even at 8½, a relatively modest total for this program, the Badgers are expected to be a slight favorite in a parity-filled Big Ten West Division. Division foes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue all opened up at 7½, while Illinois and Northwestern are at 4½.

In other words, oddsmakers don’t see much of a gap between the projected top five teams in the West.

As for the Badgers, my general line of thinking has been that they’ve lost some key pieces from a team that finished 8-4 in the regular season and closed the 2021 campaign by beating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. UW may not be as good as last season but could finish with more wins because the schedule is a bit more manageable, particularly in the opening month of the season.

As I’ve said previously, I consider this a rebuilding year — transition might be a better word — leading into what could be a special 2023 season. And so much of it will come down to quarterback play: I’m on the record as saying Graham Mertz will take a step forward as a junior. Not great, by any means, but better.

There aren’t any marquee home games on UW’s schedule next season, which is bad for the fans who spend money on tickets but good for the team’s win total.

The Badgers will be favored — heavily, in some cases — against Illinois State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Illinois, Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota. The regular-season finale against the Golden Gophers is the most interesting matchup of that bunch, but that’s a game that has been circled on UW’s calendar since a loss in Minneapolis last November killed the Badgers’ chances of playing for a Big Ten title.

Running the table at Camp Randall Stadium — and that’s realistic — gets UW to seven wins and that leads us to the other part of this over/under equation: Can it win at least two of its five road games in 2022?

The Badgers open Big Ten play at Ohio State on Sept. 24 and — bold prediction here — I’m putting that down as a defeat.

The remaining road games are against Northwestern, Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska. Trying to decide whether or not I believe the Badgers can split those four games is what makes choosing between eight and nine wins so challenging.

UW could win at either Michigan State or Iowa but I’m going to pencil in those games as close losses. Playing at Northwestern is always, well, interesting, and that’ll probably be the case even though the Wildcats are projected to be only slightly better than their 3-9 record from last season. But I’m putting that down as a win for the Badgers.

So it comes down to UW’s game at Nebraska on Nov. 19. That 7½-win total for the Cornhuskers is fascinating considering they’ve never finished better than 5-7 under Scott Frost.

Nebraska is certainly due against the Badgers after losing eight consecutive games in the series. But that dominance by UW is why I’ll take the Badgers in a coin-flip game.

I’ve come this far without pointing out the absurdity of going game-by-game through a season that isn’t scheduled to officially begin for another three months. What can I say: Las Vegas called, and I had to answer.

Next time you ask me how the Badgers will be in 2022, there will be no waffling. I’ll say 9-3, albeit with a warning attached: Don’t spend too much of your hard-earned money on the over 8½ total.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.