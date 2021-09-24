Jim Polzin: Barry Alvarez often cited a Lou Holtz theory on great teams. Here's how the Badgers measure up

“Guys can get lost in the shuffle just by doing their job,” Alvarez said in 2003, using Tauscher as an example. “You don't worry about them, but you don't think about them as being great until you ... sit back and take a look at the whole picture and see what they've accomplished.”

There’s a long way to go in this season and plenty of time remaining for players to make the jump from good to great. Sanborn and Ferguson already are among the best players at their respective positions in the Big Ten, but will any players step up to join them in that elite category?

Here are five to consider:

1. Chenal: It’s impossible to know how big of a jump Chenal has made from being a first-time starter as a sophomore until now because he missed the first two games of the season after testing positive for COVID-19. Chenal is expected to make his season debut against Notre Dame and could improve an already sound UW defense in two areas: pass rush and turnover creation.