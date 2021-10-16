Jim Polzin: Badgers get help in Big Ten race, but offense still isn't good enough to inspire much hope

The University of Wisconsin football team already had a win in its pocket an hour before kickoff Saturday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
More important than the Badgers’ 20-14 victory over Army in a nonconference finale — we’ll get to that later — was what had happened earlier in the day down in Iowa City, where the Big Ten West Division race got a whole lot more interesting after Purdue’s 24-7 victory over No. 2 Iowa.
UW needed help to get back in the title hunt, and got it from the Boilermakers. As bad as things looked for the Badgers after they started the season 1-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play, they’re back to controlling their own fate.
“It’s all you can ask for,” senior safety Scott Nelson said. “All we wanted was an opportunity and now that we have that opportunity. We’ve got to do everything we can to maximize it, to seize it and just go out there and execute. We’re halfway through the season and we’ve got six more to go and there are some big games, but the biggest one is next Saturday.”
It’s simple: Win out and they’ll be back in the Big Ten title game for the fourth time in coach Paul Chryst’s seven seasons.
Maybe simple is the wrong word because the Badgers’ path to Indianapolis will be anything but easy.
It begins with this question: Can a team with as many flaws as UW go eight consecutive weeks without losing?
That seems unlikely.
“Obviously you want to win by as much as possible, have the best wins,” UW right tackle Tanor Bortolini said. “But at the end of the day, one point or 20 points, it doesn’t matter in the win-loss column. It’s a win. As long as you’re leaving with a win, it’s hard to be mad about that.”
A 24-0 win at Illinois last week was far from perfect, but it at least could be considered a step forward for the Badgers. The same couldn’t be said about their performance Saturday.
UW only has lost four home nonconference games in 31 seasons but was holding on for dear life in the fourth quarter after an Army touchdown with 11 minutes, 22 seconds made it a one-score game. It took a big play from Leo Chenal, capping a magnificent performance for the junior inside linebacker, to give the Badgers some breathing room down the stretch.
It all seemed to be going along so well for the Badgers in the first half.
They moved 95 yards in 12 plays to take the lead, with Braelon Allen scoring from 33 yards out to finish a drive during which the freshman tailback carried the ball seven times for 72 yards.
UW’s next drive went 81 yards in 10 plays and included a rare big play in the passing game, with Graham Mertz hitting Danny Davis for 36 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Mertz on a naked bootleg.
The Badgers’ next four drives? Punt, punt, punt and punt.
A late touchdown ended that streak, but only after Chenal’s aforementioned forced fumble gave UW the ball at the 1.
Imagine where this offense would be without Allen, who has had back-to-back 100-yard outings after finishing with 108 on 16 carries against the Black Knights.
Meanwhile, the Badgers still aren’t getting enough out of Mertz and the passing game. He lost a fumble early in the game and finished with a passing line — 8 of 15 for 112 yards — that needs to be better for UW to keep winning.
“To win games and to move the ball efficiently, you’re going to have to throw it and you’re going to have to run it,” Chryst said. “I think we’ve got to get better at that.”
Here’s the second half of the season for the Badgers: at Purdue, Iowa, at Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, at Minnesota.
All winnable and yet no guaranteed wins in that mix. It’s difficult to win the way the Badgers do — read: ugly — over and over without slipping up along the way.
The wild West should be a showdown over the final six weeks of the season.
Iowa (3-1 Big Ten) still has to visit UW, Northwestern and Nebraska along with home games against Minnesota and Illinois.
Purdue (2-1) has home games against the Badgers, Michigan State, Northwestern and Indiana along with visits to Nebraska and Ohio State.
Minnesota (2-1), with home games against Maryland and Illinois sandwiched around a trip to Northwestern, could be 5-1 when it visits Iowa next month. It also has to go to Indiana before hosting UW to close the season.
There are your four main contenders in a division in which a two-loss team will be in great shape come late November.
The Badgers reached the midway point of the season Saturday and, with some help from Purdue, their chances of winning the division improved. If only UW could have done its part over the course of a crisp 2-hour, 56-minute game to make us believe it has a legitimate shot at running the table and cashing in that chip provided by the Boilermakers.
Badgers fans on Twitter see some signs of life after Wisconsin takes down Army — but not everyone's sold
High hopes crushed again
Every time I watch Mertz I think it’s going to be the game he turns it around and shows something and every game it’s more underwhelming play. I really don’t know how anything we see from this passing game puts us in position to beat Purdue and Iowa coming up— Andrew Zimdars (@andrew_zimdars) October 17, 2021
Room for debate
Won’t matter with this QB— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) October 17, 2021
Holding out hope
Wisconsin’s defense got the job done. Their offense did just enough to win. Graham Mertz is still a work in progress, and I’m not optimistic that he can lead the team to a win at Purdue or Iowa at home in the next two weeks.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 17, 2021
Nothing new to see here
Other than Braelon Allen's emergence, this is the same team we have seen all season. Offense cannot impose its will on teams and they eventually hang the defense out to dry.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 17, 2021
Dinner and a (boring) show
Just got back to hotel after being at that game. I was as bored as my wife was watching that one. The best part was the brats and Mac n cheese from the concessions.— Eric M. Tostrud (@EricTostrud) October 17, 2021
Working with what they've got
Russ, you are right but, unfortunately, the playbook is limited with the talent they have.— Jon Ahlgrim (@JonAhlgrim) October 17, 2021
Stuck on cruise control
It reminded me of watching Packers games in the 70s.— Howie (@WhoIsRoark) October 17, 2021
I’m starting to think the whole Athletic Department is living off the heydays of when Barry had it humming along.
Any week now!
Every week I hope they show some progress and get better but it hasn’t happened. Outgained 218-80 in the second half. Tough to win with that formula when Mertz averages 2.5 TO’s per game.— Chad Steinmetz (@CSteiny24) October 17, 2021
Running at full power
Let's go!! I'm pumped about beating a pretty tough Army team. Love our new RB combo! Mertz umm— BigCat5969 (@TylerBouressa) October 17, 2021
Bowl a bit out of reach?
God bless your optimism. I am struggling to see what three teams this Badger team can beat to become bowl eligible? The die is cast. A down o line, unimaginative offense with a struggling QB, a defensive backfield that can’t cover and shambolic special teams. #ouch— Patrick Brzezinski (@glenlivit_guy) October 17, 2021
Take what you get
Enjoy it. Won’t be surprised if this team does not win another game this season sadly.— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 17, 2021
Prepping for a Boilermaker beatdown
Purdue will roll this team next week— Will Clausen (@willclausen2) October 17, 2021
Not getting any easier
Probably their last win of the season.— Mr. Joshua (@quinntile76) October 17, 2021
Good enough ... for now
Mertz and the offense weak again but the Badger D was good enough. This won't work with the better teams they play.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 17, 2021
We've seen worse
Better than the Cal Poly game pic.twitter.com/UVAlA9hVDO— Andrew “Scary” Miller (@heyapm) October 17, 2021
Making a point
This is THE question that needs to be asked. Is Chryst just not thinking at all in that situation???— Dan (@drkoz23) October 17, 2021
Playing keep-away
Their offense had the ball the bulk of it— Mark Benson (@MarkBen23939436) October 17, 2021
Buck stops here
He is the guy recruiting them.— rich carlson (@richwcarlson) October 17, 2021
In the driver's seat
Control our destiny in the West! Tons to play for.— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) October 17, 2021
Well, it really did
I thought the volleyball team played great today— Pat Richards (@pgrichards0407) October 17, 2021
Standing their ground
We went toe to toe with the best military in the country! On Wisconsin!— Dan Paulson (@kuatolives11) October 17, 2021
At least the defense is strong
Offense is terrible. Mertz looks lost. Defense is pretty good. Boring all around. That's all.— Troy (@troy_angus) October 17, 2021
It couldn't hurt
Will need to play much better to have a chance next week. Passing game will be needed.— Erik Grinde (@egrinde) October 17, 2021
Never count out a gladiator
Not great, but I will tell you this: His name is Braelon Allen, football player for the Wisconsim, alumnus of Fon du Lac, loyal Badger. 17-year-old Freshman, converted defensive player. And he will have his starring role as lead RB, in this season or the next.— Rob Vitense (@BadgerCubinMN) October 17, 2021
On to the next
Relieved and glad this game is out of the way.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) October 17, 2021
