Jim Polzin: At 17, Braelon Allen is humble, mature and 'just trucking some dude' for the Badgers

So how does Chryst know when the right time is to take Allen out of the game? “You don’t,” he admitted.

What seemed like an obvious moment to call it a day came late in the third quarter after UW had built a 28-0 lead. But there was Allen, starting the next series with a 6-yard run that led one armchair quarterback in the press box — OK, it was me — to wonder aloud why he was still in the game.

Allen, on the very next play: Here’s why.

He made three Northwestern defenders miss during a 33-yard run, running over the last one, and scooted into the end zone for his third score of the day. It was a magical moment that never would have happened had Chryst sent in the backups.

“It’s pretty fun watching him,” senior tight end Jake Ferguson said. “I have a couple blocks where I’m blocking and then I’ll look over and he’s just trucking some dude.”

Allen had been monitoring his yardage total and was hoping to get to 200. He wanted to keep going after the touchdown that made it 35-0 — “I was being a little greedy with the yards,” he said — but didn’t register any carries the rest of the way.