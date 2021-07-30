Jim Polzin answers readers' questions about the Packers, Badgers football and men's basketball

Now, some background: A little after 4 p.m. on Monday (June 23), I received an email from an anonymous person with a link to this audio and a brief description. My initial reaction was to not click on it, thinking it wouldn’t be safe and might infect my computer with a virus. I traded some emails with the sender, trying to get more information, and what convinced me to finally click on the link was the person telling me he/she had sent it to “10-plus media outlets.”

So now, there was some urgency and I felt I had to listen to it. When I listened to it, I could tell it was important. I could identify everyone who was speaking based on my conversations with them throughout the years.

My next step was to verify the legitimacy of the recording, so I began contacting people on the team. Once I learned who was all in the room, I made sure to reach out to each and every one of them for comment and, more importantly, context.

During this reporting stage, I’d periodically check in with my editors. We discussed the ethics of reporting on something like this and decided it was fair to go forward.