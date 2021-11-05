Jim Polzin: Amid all the Badgers transfers talk, an appreciation for those who have stayed

Bryson Williams arrived in Madison as one of the five early enrollees in the University of Wisconsin football team’s 2018 recruiting class. Nearly four years later, the senior nose tackle is the only one who remains with the program.
Cornerback Donte Burton became the fourth player in that group to leave the program when he announced last week he was going to transfer elsewhere for his final season. Another member of that original quintet, wide receiver/returner Aron Cruickshank, is in his second season at Rutgers and will be on the opposing sidelines when the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) play the Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium.
The others — safety Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech), who moved on after UW wouldn’t clear him to play following an undisclosed medical issue, and wide receiver Taj Mustapha (Kent State) — transferred following the 2020 season.
There are a couple different directions this column can go from here. One way would be to examine how UW’s miss rate in that 2018 cycle extended far beyond the early enrollees. Senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, Pearson and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, who left early for the NFL, are the only players in that 20-member class to start at least five games for the Badgers. Some more difference-makers in that group of fourth-year players and perhaps UW is in position for a special season as it reaches November.
But that’s not going to be the focus today because what became evident during a 27-7 win over then-No. 9 Iowa last weekend was that the clock is still ticking for that 2018 class. And for all the talk lately about departures — Burton is the seventh UW player to enter the transfer portal since early September — the Badgers who have stuck around deserve our attention as well.
Like Williams, who was considered a recruiting coup for UW four years ago when it landed him out of Nebraska, holding off a late surge by his homestate Huskers for his services. Williams has appeared in 34 games but started only three, dealing with injuries along the way. He easily could have become disgruntled and left for greener pastures long ago, but there he was plugging a hole in the middle of UW’s defensive line and making a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter against Iowa.
And there he was two days later explaining why he doesn’t regret his decision to attend UW. A business major studying finance, investment and banking along with risk management and insurance, Williams has a job lined up as a trading analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York whenever his football career comes to an end.
“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to really not be so narrow-minded and focused on one thing,” Williams said. “You’ve got to truly be able to see the bigger picture for everything and that’s what I think has been able to help me get by is just always looking at the bigger picture.
“I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had playing football and that’s the truth. I love the guys.”
So does safety Travion Blaylock, another role player in that 2018 recruiting class. He rarely sees the field on defense — starters Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder, along with backup John Torchio, get most of the work — but Blaylock made his mark on special teams against Iowa by recovering a fumble on a muffed punt in the second quarter.
Afterward, he admitted it hasn’t been easy to wait his turn but said his love for the program, coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard contributed to his decision to stick around. What followed was a glimpse inside a player with a phenomenal attitude.
“I’ve never been somebody to just give up on any hope,” Blaylock said. “I’m like fourth safety right now in the rotation. It’s really Torch, Collin, Scottie, they get in and get most of the snaps and I come in every here and there. But at the end of the day, every day at practice I keep grinding. I’m just trying to be the best safety in the room every day. Just keep pushing myself to that standard and when my time comes, it’ll come and you’ll all know what my name is.”
There are other 2018 recruits in the same boat as Blaylock, guys who show up each day and grind. Cormac Sampson is one of them, a backup lineman who has been asked to be a jumbo tight end and much more. He’s now the backup center after Kayden Lyles left the program last month.
Michael Furtney filled in for injured left guard Josh Seltzner last week against Iowa, his second career start. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens hadn’t started a game prior to this season and is now a fixture in the lineup. C.J. Goetz has made plays as a backup outside linebacker, while Jaylan Franklin stepped in at Purdue two weeks ago when the tight end position became depleted by injury.
There’s still time for the other four remaining players in that class — tailback Isaac Guerendo, cornerback Alexander Smith, wide receiver A.J. Abbott and quarterback Chase Wolf — to make their mark as well.
Or maybe one or more of them will leave. That’s fine, too, because every player has to do what’s best for him.
But I do wonder how UW, which proudly bills itself as a developmental program, will navigate this era where it’s easier than ever to transfer. Judging by Chryst’s lengthy response to that question earlier this week — at around 450 words, it may have been a personal record for a guy who typically keeps his answers pretty tight — it’s clearly a topic to which he’s given some thought.
Here’s the Cliffs Notes version: Chryst acknowledges there will be challenges but still believes it’s important to find players who want to be developed. For every instant success story like Jonathan Taylor, he pointed out, there are players such as Jack Cichy, Joe Schobert, T.J. Watt, D’Cota Dixon and Natrell Jamerson who needed time to grow into major contributors.
“I think it's easier now to leave. I think, like everything, there's choice involved in all of this. And that's a good thing,” Chryst said. “Certainly we have to be aware of it as a program, and you’ve got to make sure that in the recruiting process, in the process while they're here, you're totally upfront and you're talking. I think as long as guys feel that they are getting a chance to grow and getting a chance to develop, then it's a good thing.”
The key for UW is continuing to hammer home the developmental message in recruiting so it finds the right fits to complement earlier risers such as tailback Braelon Allen and outside linebacker Nick Herbig. What Chryst can’t do — and hasn’t done, it appears — is hand out playing time even though it’s unearned in an attempt to keep young players happy.
Patience is required from coaches, players and the rest of us, too. Avoiding the urge to judge a player solely for what he’s done on the field is important as well.
Someday, Bryson Williams will be working in Midtown Manhattan, happy that he came to UW. And happy that he stayed.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
Credit where credit's due
That's the team I thought we would see earlier in the year. Kudos to the players and coaching staff for not giving up and getting back on track.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) October 30, 2021
Enjoy the ride
Great game and that's how UW will win. Offense not making mistakes and defense forcing turnovers and dominating.— Mitchell Skurzewski (@MSkurzewski) October 30, 2021
Side note: trucker hat is lame
No looking back
No point in lamenting what didn't happen earlier this season. This is good, and hopefully there's more good things to come— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) October 30, 2021
Who's laughing now?
The turnaround is impressive. The offensive line finally looks like Wisconsin, minimizing the reliance on Mertz, and the defense is spectacular.— Kyle Cooper (@SportsCoop66) October 30, 2021
Three weeks ago, if you said the Badgers would have the inside track on a division title, I'd have laughed you right off of Twitter.
A path to success
If the defense can continue to dominate like they have the last several games, and QB Graham Mertz can play like he did in the first quarter, Wisconsin can win the Western Title and gain a berth in the Big Ten Championship!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) October 30, 2021
U know it
Linebacker U.— JMW123 (@jmw1235) October 30, 2021
Running Back U.
Offensive Line U.
says it all
Live it up
October 30, 2021
It's only the beginning
The defense was great! Mertz looked good at times again….can’t forget he is still young and developing. Maybe this next month the team can gel and still win the big ten— jimmy johnson (@jimmy2222) October 30, 2021
Hungry for more
Strong D obviously. Uneven offense…need more of what was cookin’ first half, especially from GM5— PMW Badger (@Oltedlou1) October 30, 2021
How sweet it is
Beat the #9 rival by 20 to win four in a row and control their own destiny? Doesn't get much better than that.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) October 30, 2021
Home sweet home
Look to be back to their usual standing in the West.— David Padget (@davidcpadget) October 30, 2021
Let's not rush to judgement
Beat a top 10 team and first in division— Felix Vega (@felix_vega10) October 30, 2021
What more can you want?
Dude, we just beat Iowa, Mertz looked fantastic and you say “eh”?! A QB is never perfect.— Andrew Lucas (@andy_lucas98) October 30, 2021
Sincerity or sarcasm?
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) October 30, 2021
The wait is over
Bout time this team looked like that— Nicholas~Bucks in 6 (@Nicholaswisco) October 30, 2021
Don't stop now
Solid win. Got 4 more to go.— Ry🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@R_Lebica) October 30, 2021
Think happy thoughts
Love it! No negative vibes!— Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) October 30, 2021
A game to remember
Badgers dominated the #9 team in the country from start to finish, what more could you ask for?— Dan D. (@One_Punch_Dan) October 30, 2021
Only time will tell
Can’t decide if this is the best Wisconsin defense I’ve seen or the 2017 team— Jorgy (@dcjorgenson) October 30, 2021
Best of the best
Most complete game this season. Best lb crew in the country. Allen #1 rb. Keep the momentum!— Michael Burger (@Burgscom) October 30, 2021
Attacking from both sides
Great D and turnovers works for the Badgers. Plus a decent running game— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) October 30, 2021
Iowa out if its depth
Wisconsin has way more talent— Tyler Morgan (@tyler_morgan28) October 30, 2021
Straight to the point
Y E S S S!!— Mark Massey (@mfmass) October 30, 2021
Still time to buy in!
📈📈📈— Ben Miskowski (@MiskoBeat) October 30, 2021
Enough said
October 30, 2021
OK, one more
October 30, 2021
