Jim Polzin: Amid all the Badgers transfers talk, an appreciation for those who have stayed

But that’s not going to be the focus today because what became evident during a 27-7 win over then-No. 9 Iowa last weekend was that the clock is still ticking for that 2018 class. And for all the talk lately about departures — Burton is the seventh UW player to enter the transfer portal since early September — the Badgers who have stuck around deserve our attention as well.

Like Williams, who was considered a recruiting coup for UW four years ago when it landed him out of Nebraska, holding off a late surge by his homestate Huskers for his services. Williams has appeared in 34 games but started only three, dealing with injuries along the way. He easily could have become disgruntled and left for greener pastures long ago, but there he was plugging a hole in the middle of UW’s defensive line and making a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter against Iowa.

And there he was two days later explaining why he doesn’t regret his decision to attend UW. A business major studying finance, investment and banking along with risk management and insurance, Williams has a job lined up as a trading analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York whenever his football career comes to an end.