Jim Polzin: 41 schools, 3 conferences, 1 loosely formed alliance. What could go wrong?

The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 spent about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon trying to explain what was branded in a joint press release as a “historic alliance” between the three conferences.

There were a lot of words spoken by Kevin Warren (Big Ten), Jim Phillips (ACC) and George Kliavkoff (Pac-12) during that news conference and nearly as many virtual pats on the back given to each other.

The call ended and I was still confused by what it all meant. Worse yet, I’m not convinced Warren, Phillips and Kliavkoff really know, either.

“The beautiful thing about this is we have some of the brightest minds in all of college athletics in our athletic departments, with our athletic directors and also our leaders on campus,” Warren said. “To be able to get in the room now over these next couple weeks and months and start rolling up our sleeves and going to work to figure out how this will come together is exciting.”

So the alliance at this point is … an idea?

What it seems like from a far is three kids joining forces on the playground to stand up to a bully – in this case the SEC – with no specific plan on how to win that fight beyond strength in numbers.