Jim Leonhard turns down Packers' offer, says he's staying with Badgers

“I know the NFL. I know the good, I know the bad, being in there for 10 years. I understand what the NFL is. It’s exciting. Right now, I just feel like UW is the right place. I’m not saying it will always be. But right now, this is where I want to be, at this level, with this group of kids.

“I’m flattered. It was awesome. I’ve got a lot of respect for Matt and for what they’re doing. And obviously everybody knows how close they are to winning the Super Bowl. It was an awesome opportunity to get. I went into it knowing it was a longshot to leave. Even though it was close, this is where I want to be right now.”

Asked if he spoke to Pettine about his experience in Green Bay before making his decision on LaFleur’s offer, Leonhard replied, “I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. I have a ton of respect for ‘Pett,’ the guys he was coaching with. I know a number of guys on that staff. I had a lot of conversations to figure out where that franchise is and to be able to get behind the walls. I respect Coach LaFleur, I think Green Bay’s always been known to be one of the most straightforward organizations in sports. But I’m not going to lie to you and say I didn’t have those conversations.”