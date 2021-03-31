Jim Leonhard stayed with Badgers for players, to settle 'unfinished business'

In Leonhard’s four years as defensive coordinator, the Badgers have the third-best scoring defense in the FBS (17 points per game allowed), second-best total defense (294.5 yards per game allowed), second-best passing efficiency defense (109.7) and the second-best third-down defense (30% conversion rate allowed).

UW coach Paul Chryst knows Leonhard’s a rising star in the coaching world and outside interest won’t end if Leonhard continues leading top-tier defenses. But he said he knows Leonhard made his choice for the right reasons.

“For him, it never was in question whether this program meant what it meant to him,” Chryst said.

“I’ve known that even before he got into coaching and when he was here just coaching the defensive backs. A big reason why — I shouldn't speak for him — but I do think a big reason why he's doing this is because this place means a ton to him. And I think that he believes he can help, help our players. So we're very appreciative of that and love being around him.”

Leonhard’s affinity for his players helped keep him on the sidelines. The players’ excitement for him staying with the program was evident by their social media posts that morning.