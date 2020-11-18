Jim Leonhard believes Badgers' pass rush can be better

Not much has gone wrong for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense through two games.

Just 11 points have been allowed with the defense on the field and UW leads the FBS in points per game allowed and total defense (218.5 yards per game). The defense also ranks in the top 10 nationally in first downs allowed (18, second), passing yards allowed per game (129.5, second), third-down conversions allowed (23.8%, sixth) and rushing yards allowed per game (89, sixth).

One of the few question marks about the group is a concern that existed before the season began — how would No. 10 UW (2-0) be able to manufacture a pass rush after losing linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr to the NFL?

Through two games, the Badgers have four sacks. While sack total isn’t the only indication of the pass rush a defense creates, UW’s sack rate of 7.7% this season is down from last year’s rate of 10.9%.

“I thought we were a little bit sloppy this last game. Some pressures that could’ve hit that we didn’t execute as well,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.