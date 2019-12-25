Jim Delany has few regrets as 30-year run as Big Ten commissioner ends

OK, but haven’t the 2014 additions of Rutgers and Maryland been a flop? The two were dismal this fall, combining to go 1-17 in Big Ten play (someone had to win their matchup) and were outscored 731-195. And with rampant cord cutting among millennials, isn’t the quality of content more important than market size?

Delany wouldn’t budge, saying: “My view is that it’s absolutely the right decision and absolutely the right place for us to be. I expect that Maryland will continue to be competitive in a lot of sports. Rutgers’ hiring of Schiano is a bold stroke.

“I don’t think people should evaluate this in the short term. But in a 25-year or 50-year period, I think they’re going to be very competitive. They are added value. And if the Big Ten had stayed at 10 and (not) taken on any of the risk associated with expansion, we probably would be tied for the fourth-largest conference.

“Rutgers is a fabulous institution, as is Maryland. And the corridor they occupy with Penn state might be the most important in the Western world — great students, political institutions, financial institutions. So we’re not only recruiting students to play basketball but students overall.”

4. He wishes to return to the Big Apple.