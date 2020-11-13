Jason Joyce: Nothing is normal as Badgers prepare for Michigan

Despite there being college football games on TV five nights a week — along with a little bit of political news — I’ve been spending more time than I’d like to admit watching the “Ray Donovan” series on Showtime.
Played by stone-faced Liev Schreiber, Donovan is a Hollywood fixer, a tough guy paid to make problems go away. A brooding antihero, Donovan exists in a world of tumult, with deranged family members and chaotic criminal connections swirling around as he attempts to clean up messes, sometimes with a bag of cash and sometimes with a baseball bat he keeps in the trunk of his Mercedes.
Whenever there’s a moment of peace or happiness on the show, the viewer can expect it to be followed by treachery and mayhem as Donovan’s world crumbles around him.
You know, kinda like the 2020 football season.
The Wisconsin Badgers’ win over Illinois on Oct. 23 felt great, coming as it did after fans watched the Big Ten cancel its 2020 football season in August before reviving it in September. Led by a near-perfect performance from redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz (20 of 21 passing for five touchdowns), the Badgers rolled over the Fighting Illini, 45-7, avenging a crushing loss in the 2019 season.
Fans let themselves dream. Hosts of a local sports talk radio show dubbed Mertz the “Kansas Kannon” and began assessing his Heisman Trophy chances. Perhaps that was a tad premature after just one game, but if college football is about anything, it’s overreacting to the game’s highs and lows.
The ground gave way just a couple of days after the win, when news broke that Mertz had tested positive for COVID-19. Not long after, we learned that a growing list of his teammates and team staff, including head coach Paul Chryst and backup quarterback Chase Wolf, were also positive. As many as 22 — 12 players, 10 staff — tested positive.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez couldn’t solve this problem with a baseball bat and a bag of cash, as Ray Donovan might, and paused football activities on Oct. 28.
Games against Nebraska on Oct. 31 and Purdue on Nov. 7 were soon canceled. Wisconsin was seen as a disaster in the college football world, an example of what not to do in terms of containing COVID-19. But this week several other programs encountered a similar fate. Three of the top five teams in the country are sidelined, including third-ranked Ohio State due to a surge in cases at Maryland, its scheduled opponent. In all, eight Division I games are postponed or canceled this week.
Support Local Journalism
In a season full of uncertainty, the Badgers now prepare to play Michigan on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. on ABC) with several more.
“In a normal situation, you have your two-deep (roster) and you know their strengths and weaknesses,” Jim Leonhard, defensive coordinator for the Badgers, said on Wednesday. “Now you get to game day and all of a sudden three guys might get pulled out. You never know.”
The only thing fans know for sure at this point is Jack Coan, the 2019 starting quarterback who led Wisconsin to the Rose Bowl before injuring his foot in training camp this fall, is not ready to go. Will Mertz be back? Wolf? Or will it be Danny Vanden Boom, who started the season at fourth-string?
“The big question mark is gonna be if we get Graham to the point where he’s practicing, will he have enough in where you feel confident in him,” offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Wednesday. “That’s still in the air. I wish I could be more definitive. I’m not defined yet in my own mindset. We’ve just gotta keep working through the week, listen to our training staff and just working through it.”
Chryst was unable to provide any more clarity on Thursday.
“You have to prepare for so much more in these times, which is okay. It’s fun as a coach,” Leonhard said, adding: “I promise you, as coaches, we will do our best to be at full strength, meaning we will have 11 players on the field when they have 11 players.”
Thankfully, the Michigan team they’re preparing for is not playing much like the great Wolverines teams of years past. This is Michigan with Jim Harbaugh as coach (48-20 since 2015), not Jim Harbaugh as quarterback (24-4-1 as a starter from 1984-86). The Wolverines have lost their last two games to Michigan State and Indiana and fans are already talking about what will happen if Harbaugh is shown the door after five-plus years without a conference title or victory over archrival Ohio State while in Ann Arbor.
Rudolph directly addressed the possibility that Vanden Boom, a junior with limited playing time, might be called on to start Saturday and said all the right things about a play caller who was undefeated as a two-time state champion quarterback for Kimberly before coming to Madison, where he has been twice named to the academic all-conference team.
“He’s smart. He’s been able to perform well even with limited reps. That doesn’t describe everyone,” Rudolph said Wednesday. “The group has confidence in him. He exudes confidence in the huddle. If we’re rolling with Danny, this group has confidence in him.”
We’ve seen very little of this 2020 Badgers team, but what we’ve seen so far is easy to like. Maybe that will include Vanden Boom and other back-ups who get a chance at Michigan on Saturday.
Let’s just hope that the disasters that have marked 2020 and this college football season start to subside and that players like Mertz and his teammates who tested positive for COVID-19 don’t see any lasting effects.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!