Jason Joyce: Nothing is normal as Badgers prepare for Michigan

Thankfully, the Michigan team they’re preparing for is not playing much like the great Wolverines teams of years past. This is Michigan with Jim Harbaugh as coach (48-20 since 2015), not Jim Harbaugh as quarterback (24-4-1 as a starter from 1984-86). The Wolverines have lost their last two games to Michigan State and Indiana and fans are already talking about what will happen if Harbaugh is shown the door after five-plus years without a conference title or victory over archrival Ohio State while in Ann Arbor.

Rudolph directly addressed the possibility that Vanden Boom, a junior with limited playing time, might be called on to start Saturday and said all the right things about a play caller who was undefeated as a two-time state champion quarterback for Kimberly before coming to Madison, where he has been twice named to the academic all-conference team.

“He’s smart. He’s been able to perform well even with limited reps. That doesn’t describe everyone,” Rudolph said Wednesday. “The group has confidence in him. He exudes confidence in the huddle. If we’re rolling with Danny, this group has confidence in him.”

We’ve seen very little of this 2020 Badgers team, but what we’ve seen so far is easy to like. Maybe that will include Vanden Boom and other back-ups who get a chance at Michigan on Saturday.

Let’s just hope that the disasters that have marked 2020 and this college football season start to subside and that players like Mertz and his teammates who tested positive for COVID-19 don’t see any lasting effects.

