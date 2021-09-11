Jalen Berger returns to Badgers' backfield early, helping first-half scoring drives against Eastern Michigan

Jalen Berger made his season debut for the University of Wisconsin football team Saturday night, and the running back quickly got the Badgers in position for the opening score against Eastern Michigan.
Chez Mellusi went in from 6 yards out to finish the Badgers' second drive but Berger, who didn't play in last week's loss to Penn State, got the majority of the carries. He went for 29 yards on six rushes.
Berger's absence against Penn State was a bit of a mystery; he entered the game second on the depth chart behind Mellusi but Isaac Guerendo was Mellusi's backup. Coach Paul Chryst wasn't giving much in the way of answers this week to why Berger, last season's team rushing leader, wasn't featured.
“Just because he didn’t play doesn’t mean he’s doing something wrong," Chryst said. "It’s also (we) liked what Chez did and Isaac did.”
Berger scored from 6 yards out in the second quarter to cap off a 11-play, 75-yard drive that put the Badgers ahead 17-0. That gave him 54 yards on 12 carries in the game's first 23 minutes.
Here's a look at Berger's touchdown:
