Jalen Berger boosts Wisconsin Badgers' recruiting class into one of country's best

Jalen Berger knows full well the lineage he’s expected to carry on when puts on a University of Wisconsin football uniform.
Berger is a four-star running back recruit out of New Jersey who announced his oral commitment to the Badgers last month at the Army All-American Bowl. He’s expected to sign his National Letter of Intent to attend UW Wednesday, the opening of the regular NCAA signing period.
The Don Bosco Preparatory High School product embraces the history his home state has with UW’s running back position, producing some of the best players in Badgers history like Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Corey Clement.
Expecting a player to come in and put together the kind of career Dayne, Clement or Taylor did might be unfair, but Daniel Sabella, Berger’s coach for his final year at Don Bosco Prep, says it’s a challenge that Berger can live up to.
“Do I think Jalen can handle that? Absolutely. I think that that excited Jalen as well. I think that he’s excited to be compared to those guys and wants to follow in their footsteps and make a name for himself,” Sabella said.
Berger earned one of the 20 scholarships in the 2020 class, which also includes at least four walk-ons. Heading into Wednesday, UW’s class ranks 25th in the nation on 247sports and 27th on Rivals, which would be the program’s best class in the recruiting rankings era. The class is ranked fifth in the Big Ten, behind No. 5 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan, No. 13 Penn state and No. 21 Nebraska.
Berger, who stands 6-foot and weighs 205 pounds, brings to UW a varied skill set that was honed by playing a number of positions. He lined up most often in the backfield, but Sabella would use Berger’s speed and hands as a slot and outside receiver.
That array of talents helped Berger’s recruiting profile rise throughout his high school career, and he was ranked as a top-15 running back in the nation by Rivals, 247sports and ESPN. It could also help him earn snaps quickly for UW after Taylor left for the NFL and there isn’t a clear-cut choice for the No. 1 running back spot next season.
“He’s consistent. Jalen comes to work every day and wants to get better and really loves the game,” Sabella said.
UW won an intense recruiting battle for Berger, who had scholarship offers from at least 30 Power Five programs. Messages left with Berger for comment weren’t returned.
UW tight ends coach Mickey Turner visited Berger just at Big Ten play began for the Badgers and saw that Berger was still in the research phase of his decision. Berger chose not to sign an NLI during the early signing period in December, giving a better view of the teams he was considering and the classes they had.
His final choice came down to UCLA and the Badgers, and a visit to Madison in November helped UW emerge as a favorite.
“It was a lot for him, but he just got a really good feeling on his visit and felt comfortable. Wisconsin did an excellent job recruiting him. He definitely feels good about how it all played out,” Sabella said.
Sabella said he never saw Berger stress over his recruitment, and that composure is what stands out to him the most about Berger’s personality.
“I think he really took his time and did his research and made sure he was confident with the decision he made,” Sabella said.
“He’s a smooth dude in the way he does things. Very rarely do you ever see him get frustrated or lose his cool. When he gets excited, he’s excited, but he has the expectations to be successful so he doesn’t go over the top with it. He expects it, that’s his goal.”
Nelson’s stock climbs
Even though Jack Nelson is already enrolled at UW, his recruiting profile continues to elevate.
A Stoughton product and 6-foot-7 offensive lineman, Nelson was bumped up to a five-star recruit by 247sports last week and earned honorable mention All-American honors from Sports Illustrated on Tuesday.
Nelson’s new rating gave UW five-star recruits in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the internet rankings era.
Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
AARON WITT
A three-star defensive end/linebacker recruit out of Winona, Minn., Witt was previously committed to Minnesota and Iowa before signing with the Badgers.
"Aaron Witt is a guy that can do so many things. He’s just scratching the surface. Love what he’s going to be able to do and provide some flexibility for us as a staff," UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said.
Playing linebacker might be a bit of an adjustment after a high school career of playing on the line.
KADEN JOHNSON
A four-star linebacker out of Minnehaha Academy, Johnson was a late addition to the class. At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Johnson blends size, speed and power well and has a chance to stand out quickly.
He held 30-plus scholarship offers, but chose UW over Nebraska and Minnesota.
JALEN BERGER
Jalen Berger, a consensus four-star running back recruit, committed to the Badgers on Jan. 4, 2020, at the Army All-American Bowl.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose UW out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skillset to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his prep career.
Berger is the fifth four-star player in the class.
DANIEL WRIGHT
Wright, a 6-foot-7 quarterback from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, became the only quarterback of the 2020 class in early February.
Originally committed to NCAA Division II Sioux Falls, Wright took an unofficial visit to UW the first weekend of February and accepted a preferred walk-on spot. Wright wasn’t ranked on the major recruiting platforms, but threw for 78 touchdowns in his high school career.
DUNCAN MCKINLEY
A walk-on long snapper from Eau Claire Memorial, McKinley drew a four-star ranking as a snapper from Kohl's.
He joins high school teammate Cormac Sampson on the UW roster, and three-star running back recruit Loyal Crawford is orally
SEAN TIMMIS
Timmis turned down scholarship offers from more than 20 Group of Five and FCS programs to walk on at UW.
The three-star offensive lineman from Marquette University High School is listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds. He is one of six offensive linemen in the class.
RILEY NOWAKOWSKI
Nowakowski joined the 2020 class in late January, accepting a walk-on offer.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound linebacker out of Marquette University High School joins a loaded linebacker class for the Badgers. He was not ranked by the major recruiting sites, but won the John Andersen Award as Wisconsin's top senior linebacker from Wissports.