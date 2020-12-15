Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen lead Wisconsin Badgers earning All-Big Ten honors

Five University of Wisconsin football players were named to All-Big Ten Conference teams on Tuesday.
Junior tight end Jake Ferguson (media) and senior Cole Van Lanen (coaches) were named to All-Big Ten first teams, while junior guard Logan Bruss was a third-team pick by both coaches and media. Senior fullback Mason Stokke and junior tackle Tyler Beach earned honorable mentions.
The Big Ten will announced All-Big Ten defensive teams on Wednesday, follow by specialists and coach of the year honors on Thursday.
Ferguson, a Madison native, leads the Badgers in catches (26), receiving yards (249) and total touchdowns (four) this season. The first-team award marks the first of his career after being a consensus honorable mention last season. Ferguson was a second-team choice by conference coaches.
Van Lanen has started every game for UW this season at left tackle, anchoring the offensive line. He’s in line to play in his 46th career game for the Badgers when they host Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Port product was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.
After moving in from right tackle to right guard this year, Bruss earned his first All-Big Ten honor. Bruss, who hails from Appleton, has played in all but one of UW’s games since the start of the 2018 season and is up to 24 career starts heading into the matchup with the Gophers.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the conference’s quarterback and player of the year, while Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named the top tailback. Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle was named the wide receiver of the year, Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth was the tight end of the year and Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis was the offensive lineman of the year.
Here’s a look at the full All-Big Ten teams:
COACHES
Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State (first); Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (second); Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (third)
Running Back: Tyler Goodson, Iowa (first); Stevie Scott III, Indiana (second); Jake Funk, Maryland (third)
Running Back: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (first); Master Teague, Ohio State (second); Zander Horvath, Purdue (third)
Receiver: Chris Olave, Ohio State (first); Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (second) Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (third)
Receiver: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (first); David Bell, Purdue (second); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (third)
Center: Josh Myers, Ohio State (first); Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (second); Michal Menet, Penn State (third)
Guard: Kendrick Green, Illinois (first); Cole Banwart, Iowa (first); Harry Miller, Ohio State (third)
Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (first); Mike Miranda, Penn State (second); Logan Bruss, Wisconsin (third)
Support Local Journalism
Tackle: Alaric Jackson, Iowa (first); Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (second); Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (third)
Tackle: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (first); Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin (first); Will Fries, Penn State (second)
Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (first); Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (second); Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (third)
MEDIA
Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State (first); Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (second); Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (third)
Running Back: Tyler Goodson, Iowa (first); Stevie Scott III, Indiana (second); Chase Brown, Illinois (third)
Running Back: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (first); Master Teague, Ohio State (second); Zander Horvath, Purdue (third)
Receiver: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (first); Chris Olave, Ohio State (second); Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (third);
Receiver: David Bell, Purdue (first); Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (second); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (third)
Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (first); Josh Myers, Ohio State (second); Michal Menet, Penn State (third)
Guard: Kendrick Green, Illinois (first); Cole Banwart, Iowa (second); Conner Olson, Minnesota (third)
Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (first); Mike Miranda, Penn State (second); Logan Bruss, Wisconsin (third)
Tackle: Alaric Jackson, Iowa (first); Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (second); Blaise Andries, Minnesota (third)
Tackle: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (first); Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin (second); Rasheed Walker, Penn State (third)
Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (first); Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (second); Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (third)
HONORABLE MENTIONS
ILLINOIS: Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider; IOWA: Spencer Petras, Mekhi Sargent, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Sam LaPorta, Mark Kallenberger, Shaun Beyer; MARYLAND: Taulia Tagovailoa; Jaelyn Duncan, Jake Funk, Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Jordan; MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber; MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Conner Olson, Blaise Andries, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Wan'Dale Robinson, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes; NORTHWESTERN: Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert, Nicholas Petit-Frere; PENN STATE: Will Fries, Rasheed Walker; PURDUE: Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Reggie Sutton, Raiqwon O'Neal; WISCONSIN: Mason Stokke, Tyler Beach.
Five things to watch on National Signing Day
NEW WEAPONS
The Badgers’ lack of depth at receiver has been evident this season. Injuries to seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor have hampered what the offense can do, and the young players behind them, with the exception of freshman Chimere Dike, weren’t ready to contribute.
UW has known commitments from four-star receiver Markus Allen, who originally was committed to Michigan, and three-star receiver Skyler Bell (above). The Badgers also have commitments from three-star running backs Loyal Crawford and Antwan Roberts, both of whom can catch the ball out of the backfield.
Elevating the program’s ability to land high-level receivers is a priority for Alvis Whitted, UW’s first-year receivers coach.
KEY REPLACEMENTS
The immediate futures of some current Badgers standouts add to the importance of a few 2021 recruits this year.
Tight end Jake Ferguson, the team’s leading receiver and touchdown scorer, has an NFL decision to make this offseason. The NCAA approved a waiver that stated this season wouldn’t count against a player’s eligibility, so Ferguson — who’s played often since his freshman year — would have two seasons to use with the Badgers. UW landing four-star tight end Jack Pugh becomes an even bigger accomplishment should Ferguson forgo those years and enter the pros. The Badgers have done well with tight ends recently, bringing in Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020 and Pugh in 2021, so they should have a few options to replace Ferguson if he leaves.
Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, a stalwart on the defense the past two seasons, faces a similar NFL decision. If the Badgers were to lose Sanborn, another Sanborn is on the way — Bryan Sanborn, Jack’s brother, is a three-star recruit who committed to the program about a year ago. UW also has a pair of four-star recruits — Jake Ratzlaff out of Minnesota and Braelon Allen (above) of Fond du Lac — coming in at the position.
ANY SURPRISES?
The Badgers landed one of the last of their highly sought-after targets with Ratzlaff’s commitment in late November. But that doesn’t mean a surprise or two couldn’t happen on National Signing Day.
Four-star outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (West Lafayette, Indiana) is expected to make his commitment during the early signing period, so a Wednesday announcement is possible. Karlaftis (above), whose brother George plays defensive end for Purdue, has narrowed his field of offers to UW, Purdue, California and Oregon.
Another receiver in the class certainly wouldn’t hurt, nor would another defensive back. But the Badgers aren’t publicly on the radar of a high-level recruit at those spots.
Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson picked the Badgers over a crowded field on Signing Day last season, marking the biggest day-of get for the program.
ROSTER CONSTRUCTION A CHALLENGE
Speaking of that NCAA waiver, it adds another layer of intrigue to how UW’s staff will approach the 2021 class. UW has a number of senior starters — safety Eric Burrell, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and tackle Cole Van Lanen (above) among them — who have said they won’t or likely won’t return, while others might.
Assuming the 21 recruits who have announced their oral commitment to the program will have spots on the roster, the number of walk-ons the program can accept this class may drop. The NCAA is expected to change scholarship-limit rules for next year so programs can accommodate returning seniors and incoming freshmen.
BIG TEN PRIMER
The Badgers, despite a shaky season on the field, are on pace for the third-best recruiting class in the Big Ten Conference.
Ohio State leads the way with the No. 2 class nationally, which includes keeping five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio), one of the nation’s top-ranked recruits, close to home. The Buckeyes trail only Alabama in the national rankings heading into Wednesday.
Coach Jim Harbaugh’s up-in-the-air contract situation didn’t seem to dissuade 2021 recruits from committing to the Wolverines, who have a top 10 class per 247Sports and Rivals and the No. 14 class on ESPN. Michigan’s haul is headlined by J.J. McCarthy, one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.
Nebraska’s class is No. 18 on Rivals, but in the 20s on 247Sports and ESPN, while Iowa, Minnesota and Penn State’s classes rank in the 20s.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!