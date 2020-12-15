Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen lead Wisconsin Badgers earning All-Big Ten honors

Five University of Wisconsin football players were named to All-Big Ten Conference teams on Tuesday.

Junior tight end Jake Ferguson (media) and senior Cole Van Lanen (coaches) were named to All-Big Ten first teams, while junior guard Logan Bruss was a third-team pick by both coaches and media. Senior fullback Mason Stokke and junior tackle Tyler Beach earned honorable mentions.

The Big Ten will announced All-Big Ten defensive teams on Wednesday, follow by specialists and coach of the year honors on Thursday.

Ferguson, a Madison native, leads the Badgers in catches (26), receiving yards (249) and total touchdowns (four) this season. The first-team award marks the first of his career after being a consensus honorable mention last season. Ferguson was a second-team choice by conference coaches.

Van Lanen has started every game for UW this season at left tackle, anchoring the offensive line. He’s in line to play in his 46th career game for the Badgers when they host Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Port product was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.