Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen lead Wisconsin Badgers earning All-Big Ten honors
Ferguson All-Big Ten

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates a touchdown against Illinois. Ferguson earned All-Big Ten first-team honors on Tuesday.  

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Five University of Wisconsin football players were named to All-Big Ten Conference teams on Tuesday.

Junior tight end Jake Ferguson (media) and senior Cole Van Lanen (coaches) were named to All-Big Ten first teams, while junior guard Logan Bruss was a third-team pick by both coaches and media. Senior fullback Mason Stokke and junior tackle Tyler Beach earned honorable mentions.

The Big Ten will announced All-Big Ten defensive teams on Wednesday, follow by specialists and coach of the year honors on Thursday.

Ferguson, a Madison native, leads the Badgers in catches (26), receiving yards (249) and total touchdowns (four) this season. The first-team award marks the first of his career after being a consensus honorable mention last season. Ferguson was a second-team choice by conference coaches.

Van Lanen has started every game for UW this season at left tackle, anchoring the offensive line. He’s in line to play in his 46th career game for the Badgers when they host Minnesota at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bay Port product was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season.

After moving in from right tackle to right guard this year, Bruss earned his first All-Big Ten honor. Bruss, who hails from Appleton, has played in all but one of UW’s games since the start of the 2018 season and is up to 24 career starts heading into the matchup with the Gophers.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the conference’s quarterback and player of the year, while Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named the top tailback. Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle was named the wide receiver of the year, Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth was the tight end of the year and Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis was the offensive lineman of the year.

Here’s a look at the full All-Big Ten teams:

COACHES

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State (first); Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (second); Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (third)

Running Back: Tyler Goodson, Iowa (first); Stevie Scott III, Indiana (second); Jake Funk, Maryland (third)

Running Back: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (first); Master Teague, Ohio State (second); Zander Horvath, Purdue (third)

Receiver: Chris Olave, Ohio State (first); Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (second) Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (third)

Receiver: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (first); David Bell, Purdue (second); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (third)

Center: Josh Myers, Ohio State (first); Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (second); Michal Menet, Penn State (third)

Guard: Kendrick Green, Illinois (first); Cole Banwart, Iowa (first); Harry Miller, Ohio State (third)

Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (first); Mike Miranda, Penn State (second); Logan Bruss, Wisconsin (third)

Tackle: Alaric Jackson, Iowa (first); Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (second); Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (third)

Tackle: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (first); Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin (first); Will Fries, Penn State (second)

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (first); Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (second); Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (third)

MEDIA

Quarterback: Justin Fields, Ohio State (first); Michael Penix Jr., Indiana (second); Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern (third)

Running Back: Tyler Goodson, Iowa (first); Stevie Scott III, Indiana (second); Chase Brown, Illinois (third)

Running Back: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (first); Master Teague, Ohio State (second); Zander Horvath, Purdue (third)

Receiver: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (first); Chris Olave, Ohio State (second); Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (third);

Receiver: David Bell, Purdue (first); Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (second); Jahan Dotson, Penn State (third)

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (first); Josh Myers, Ohio State (second); Michal Menet, Penn State (third)

Guard: Kendrick Green, Illinois (first); Cole Banwart, Iowa (second); Conner Olson, Minnesota (third)

Guard: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State (first); Mike Miranda, Penn State (second); Logan Bruss, Wisconsin (third)

Tackle: Alaric Jackson, Iowa (first); Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (second); Blaise Andries, Minnesota (third)

Tackle: Thayer Munford, Ohio State (first); Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin (second); Rasheed Walker, Penn State (third)

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (first); Pat Freiermuth, Penn State (second); Peyton Hendershot, Indiana (third)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

ILLINOIS: Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe; INDIANA: Whop Philyor, Harry Crider; IOWA: Spencer Petras, Mekhi Sargent, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cody Ince, Kyler Schott, Sam LaPorta, Mark Kallenberger, Shaun Beyer; MARYLAND: Taulia Tagovailoa; Jaelyn Duncan, Jake Funk, Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Jordan; MICHIGAN: Hassan Haskins, Andrew Stueber; MINNESOTA: Tanner Morgan, John Michael Schmitz, Conner Olson, Blaise Andries, Sam Schlueter; NEBRASKA: Wan'Dale Robinson, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes; NORTHWESTERN: Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, John Raine; OHIO STATE: Trey Sermon, Luke Farrell, Jeremy Ruckert, Nicholas Petit-Frere; PENN STATE: Will Fries, Rasheed Walker; PURDUE: Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns, Payne Durham; RUTGERS: Bo Melton, Reggie Sutton, Raiqwon O'Neal; WISCONSIN: Mason Stokke, Tyler Beach.

