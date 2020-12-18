Jack Sanborn's steady personality anchors Badgers' defense

“They’re probably the most vertical run team that we’ve played this year,” Sanborn said. “They want to get behind their pads and run north-south. They’ve got a big line and they’re able to do that. It’s going to be physical up front and we’re going to have to be more physical than them.”

Sanborn said before the season that playing more confidently was one of his top individual goals.

Earlier in his career he felt as though he wasn’t trusting himself and what he saw on the field, which prevented him from making as many plays he believed he should. He says he’s grown in that area and he’s developed faith in the defense as a whole.

“I think just being confident not only in what I’m doing but also what everyone else is doing. Just kind of having that trust in everyone in the defense,” Sanborn said of his progress.

“I think that’s something that I have done well at. Because I look at the beginning of games last year and kind of don’t think I was that confident and not really making the right reads and not playing fast enough. I think that’s definitely something I’ve taken into (account) this year, but also continue to improve.”