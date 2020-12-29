Jack Dunn saves best for (possibly) last as a Badgers' WR

Dunn has started the past two games and posted the two best receiving games of his career — five catches for 55 yards at Iowa and seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota.

Davis and Pryor aren’t expected to play Wednesday, so Dunn again will be asked to be a top receiving threat.

“He's a guy that loves the game and the guy that puts the work in and enjoys putting the work in,” UW coach Paul Chryst said.

“And I think also a guy that trusts enough in himself that if he does put that work in, that it will pay off. And it's a great lesson for many, because if you approach it and put the work in, when opportunity does come your way, you will be as prepared as you can be. I think some people, and maybe parts of human nature are (this way), they're kind of waiting for their opportunity and then they'll put the work in. And for many, it's too late then.

“So I think it's consistent with who he is and so all of a sudden when it does come his way, he's ready for the opportunities, which he has certainly been, and I think he also then can fall back and trust on all the work that he's done and enjoy it.”

A tireless worker

Dunn has a reputation around the program.