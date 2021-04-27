Jack Dunn, Maema Njongmeta mix it up and other observations from a physical Wisconsin Badgers spring football practice

Junior tight end Jaylan Franklin, who was involved in the first dust-up, almost caused a second when he lowered his shoulder into a defender who had pulled up in order not to hit him then threw the ball at cornerback Amaun Williams. The players separated before any more contact occurred.

Leonhard experimenting with blitzes

The Badgers defense throughout spring practices has sent linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks at different times and from different angles. It’s been effective, especially Tuesday, with rushers finding lanes for would-be sacks in each team session.

“To me, I like to set the plan up around (my players) and play to their strengths,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “It's finding ways to create vision on the quarterback to hopefully make those turnovers become reality week in and week out, at times or in crucial situations. When we need a big sack, when we need a big TFL, what's the top ways to get there? That's what I'm trying to identify in the spring. A lot of that comes off of who you think's going to be on field in those moments.”