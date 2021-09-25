Jack Coan's former Badgers teammates show the QB some love after Notre Dame's victory

CHICAGO — Jack Coan took two long, slow walks across the Soldier Field grass Saturday afternoon.
One had to feel a lot better than the other, even considering what made both of them appear difficult.
The Notre Dame quarterback left the field to return to the locker room after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter when he was sacked by former University of Wisconsin teammate Nick Herbig.
The second stroll came after he greeted a huddle of the Badgers players and staff members whose colors he wore before this season. He walked leisurely and with a slight limp to join his new Fighting Irish teammates at the south end of the field in time for the end of the school's alma mater, which he punctuated with pumps into the air of his golden helmet.
Coan's new team gained a 41-13 victory over the 18th-ranked Badgers, but he watched the final quarter from the bench after taking some bruises in the nine drives he led.
He wasn't one of the three players made available for interviews by Notre Dame after the game, and he didn't speak to the media earlier in the week. Coan appeared briefly at the end of a video tweet Friday by Notre Dame chaplain Nate Wills, a UW-Madison alumnus who clarified his rooting interest was with his current employer. Coan, no stranger to changes of allegiances between UW and Notre Dame, offered a thumbs-up and "Go Irish" to the camera.
So there was no telling whether there was more on Coan's mind than normal this week ahead of playing his former team, but at least one teammate didn't see anything along those lines.
"Jack, he's a pretty calm guy," Notre Dame receiver Kevin Austin Jr. said. "So he wasn't anything extraordinarily different. It was him following his process and continuing to say that he's going to trust in us. And we're going to trust in him to lead us down the field."
Coan connected with Austin on a 36-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline in the second quarter for a 10-3 lead. He finished 15 of 29 for 158 yards and no interceptions for the 12th-ranked Irish.
Neither team was publicly contributing much to the pregame buildup about Coan playing against former teammates — "Certainly there's a storyline, and yet I think it's important that it's Wisconsin versus Notre Dame," UW coach Paul Chryst said earlier in the week — but it was an element of the long-awaited neutral-site game nonetheless.
Coan started 18 games for the Badgers, including all 14 in a 2019 season where UW went 10-4 and played in the Rose Bowl. He was injured in the 2020 preseason and needed foot surgery, opening the door for Graham Mertz to take the starting job.
That gave Coan a push toward the transfer portal. He got an opportunity to start for the Irish and has led them to a 4-0 start.
Another injury cost Coan the final 23 minutes Saturday, however. His left leg appeared to get pinned underneath him when he was pulled down by Herbig on the last of four times he was sacked. Coan also was pressured earlier in the game and fell over a Notre Dame player behind the line of scrimmage, which didn't count as a sack.
Coan stayed in for the rest of the third-quarter drive — an incompletion and a 6-yard completion before Notre Dame punted — then entered the medical tent on the Irish sideline.
He tried to throw a warmup pass after he emerged, but his footwork was awkward, a sign that the injury needed further attention. He departed toward the stadium's northeast tunnel, a section inhabited by Badgers fans, to return to Notre Dame's locker room.
Coan was back on the sideline with his helmet on later, but his day playing was over. There was no quick fix like when he had a dislocated finger popped back into place before he completed a late winning drive against Toledo with a touchdown pass Sept. 11.
Irish coach Brian Kelly said Coan's injury Saturday was to soft tissue and that X-rays came back "clean." He was "pretty optimistic" that Coan will be able to play next week.
Freshman Drew Pyne replaced Coan and led a fourth-quarter scoring drive that put Notre Dame ahead 24-13.
Kelly tried to put any speculation about Coan's status to bed quickly.
"Jack Coan is our starter," he said. "There's no question about if he's able and physically able, he'll be our starter against Cincinnati."
Comparisons between Coan with 4-0 Notre Dame and Mertz with 1-2 UW aren't going to quiet after the Badgers quarterback threw four interceptions and lost a fumble in Saturday's loss.
Coan shared handshakes and hugs with more than a dozen Badgers players and staff members who huddled around him in the minutes after the game. He can move forward knowing that his new team came out ahead of his old one, even if he wasn't part of the fourth-quarter rally.