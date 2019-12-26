Jack Coan's roots in lacrosse serve him well as Badgers' quarterback

PASADENA, Calif. — Jack Coan dropped back to pass on the final play of the Big Ten Championship Game and didn’t see an open target.

The game was already over — the University of Wisconsin football team was down two scores with the final seconds ticking off the clock — but Coan, a junior quarterback, was still trying to make a play. He scrambled to his right and tried to make his way to the end zone. He was stopped 3 yards short by a walloping hit from Ohio State safety Josh Proctor.

It was the kind of hit few quarterbacks can take in stride, and it sparked some discussion online about whether Proctor should’ve been penalized for targeting.

Coan was only down for second or two before getting back to his feet.

Christian Doller didn’t see the play in question, he but wasn’t surprised to hear about it. Doller, the Sayville (New York) High School lacrosse coach, knew about Coan’s toughness well before Coan was the Badgers’ quarterback getting ready to lead his team to the Rose Bowl against Oregon.