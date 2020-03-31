Jack, Bob Dunn join with Agrace, Edgewater to deliver meals to hospice patients

“We have a lot of pride in Madison, we think it’s a really special place and in times like this, when people are hurting, we think that it’s our responsibility and the responsibility of those who can to step up and help provide support for people need it,” Jack said.

The brothers have set a preliminary goal of raising $100,000, but hope that word of their mission spreads and that goal can be raised.

“As long as we can keep affecting people in a positive way, keep helping Agrace in any way we can, we’re going to do it. We’re hoping that we far exceed our goal so that we can help them if it shakes this way long into the summer and into the fall, if needed,” Bobby said.

While the Dunns know their ties to Badgers football can help them in their cause, they don’t want it to be peoples’ focus or motivation for donating.

“The thing that we don’t want to get lost here is this is all about the Madison families. It’s a way to support them, give meals to them and help them out in a time where they’re really struggling,” Jack said.

“I know with us having the connection to UW football, this could certainly turn into the sort of thing where it’s, ‘UW football player is doing whatever,’ but we want this to be driven by the fact that we’re doing it to help people in Madison. And to help families that are struggling. I think me and Bob aren’t guys that really love publicity or anything like that, we’re typically pretty low-key. I think the only reason we’re out there on social media championing this thing right now is just because we have a platform that other people don’t. It’ll help us provide support for these families.”

