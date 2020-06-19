'It's powerful': Badgers coach Paul Chryst encouraged by players taking stands

One request student-athletes have made to UW is to allow a university crest with a black ‘W’ to be worn on athletes’ uniforms this season. A petition on social media showed an image of what the crest would look like on the back of a football helmet. Cone and other football players, along with other UW student-athletes have shared the request online.

Chryst said he’s in support of the idea.

“I think anytime that you get something coming from all of your student-athletes, there is no question that this is important. It’s important to us all. I personally love it when it comes from the student-athletes. It’s powerful,” he said. “I saw Faion (Hicks) posted something. I love Faion Hicks. That’s powerful to me if he’s behind it. I’ve had conversations with Faion, I know his heart, I know what he’s thinking. Those can be really good things.”

A number of Chryst’s players have been active on social media sharing messages about police brutality and racial injustice. He said he talks with players about ensuring they’re comfortable using their platforms and not being pushed from the outside to do so.