It's official: Chris McIntosh promoted to Wisconsin athletic director

"Leadership matters for maintaining the culture and the ethos and the quality of programs we have here," Blank said. "And if we get it wrong, we will not maintain that and that would be at a very high cost to our students, to our university, to the state."

McIntosh, a Pewaukee native who had been groomed by Alvarez to move into the athletic director position, played offensive line for the Badgers from 1996 to 1999 and was a first-round NFL draft pick. He joined the athletic department administration in 2014 after his playing career and jobs in the health and wellness industry. He was promoted to deputy athletic director in July 2017.

McIntosh is set to make $940,000 annually on a five-year contract, according to a UW official. Of that, $500,000 is in base salary and $440,000 is from private gift funds designated for athletics and held at the UW Foundation. Alvarez made a combined $1.55 million annually in the job.

A former Badgers football teammate of McIntosh's gave the hire a thumbs-up.