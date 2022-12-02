It's official: 12-team College Football Playoff will start in 2024 and how it will work

Over the past 25 years, college football's postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12.

For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most of the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0.

“The times change, things change,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “Things have moved pretty quickly relative to the last 153 years.”

The CFP announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. It is a momentous step that will bring in billions of dollars in television revenue and change the very fabric of the postseason.

The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.

“I never gave up,” Hancock said.

Expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate. The CFP’s current 12-year contract with ESPN runs through the 2025-26 season. CFP officials have said they would like to explore having multiple broadcast partners in the next cycle.

The idea of major college football holding a playoff dates back decades and the Championship Subdivision has had one since 1978. The late Penn State coach Joe Paterno pined for one in the 1970s. Former Big Eight Commissioner Chuck Nienas proposed one in the late 1980s.

The creation of the BCS in the late 1990s was the first step toward a real playoff, Hancock said.

“The BCS for the first time gave an opportunity to decide a national champion on the field every year, not just at the whims of the bowl pairings,” Hancock said.

The BCS used polls and computer rankings to ensure a 1 vs. 2 bowl game from 1998-2013, but at times produced questionable matchups that left fans unsatisfied.

“We had congressmen and senators getting involved in the selection process. There was a general unhappiness with the fact that somebody was always third on the outside looking in,” former Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

Former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany was a playoff opponent — or at least skeptic — for years, but even he grew weary of defending the BCS.

“Everybody threw confetti when (the BCS) happened, but within three years it was getting killed,” Delany said.

Delany and the late former Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive, a playoff advocate, were instrumental in creating the current four-team format. The CFP debuted in 2014 with a 12-year contract, but less than halfway through it became apparent that fear of missing out had grown exponentially from the BCS days.

Bowlsby recalled Delany lamenting about how much more difficult it was to stomach being fifth in the selection committee's CFP rankings than it was being third in the BCS standings.

“It’s hard being the one left out and you’re drawing conclusions based on very thin evidence a lot of the time,” Bowlsby said.

Delany compared the latest expansion of the playoff to NCAA men's basketball tournament expansion from 1975-85, when the field doubled from 32 to 64 teams. Much like the CFP now, that expansion wasn't so much about making sure a potential champion wasn't left out.

It was about increasing participation.

“It made it a truly national event,” Delany said.

The latest plan to expand the playoff was unveiled in June 2021, but conference commissioners could not come to the unanimous consensus needed to push it forward. Expansion for the 2024 season was pronounced dead back in February.

“Getting from four to 12 didn’t have to be this difficult,” said Bowlsby, who was part of the four-person working group that spent more than two years developing the 12-team plan.

University presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP stepped in and revived the process over the summer. They approved the original plan for use by 2026, and directed the commissioners to try to expand by 2024.

No longer haggling over the format, the commissioners needed to work through when and where the games will be played and whether bowl partners and championship game host cities could accommodate a change in schedule for 2024 and 2025.

The Rose Bowl issue was the last to be settled, as organizers for the 120-year-old bowl game were hoping to get some assurances from the CFP that they would keep their valuable New Year's Day time when new contracts go into effect in 2026.

CFP officials balked. Facing the possibility of being painted as an obstructionist and potentially being shut out of the expanded playoff in the long term, the Rose Bowl agreed to move forward in good faith.

“It’s our intent to keep the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1," said Laura Farber, chairwoman of the Rose Bowl Management Committee. "But we’ll remain flexible in scheduling as needed.”

That's important with how quickly things are moving in college football.

Delany speculated it was unlikely the next CFP contract would be as long as the last. He also noted that when the playoff becomes it a four-week event, it would be fairly easy to add four more teams.

Asked when to expect expansion to 16 teams, Hancock laughed.

"Next question," he said.

How the 12-team CFP will work

An expansion plan that was crafted for two years and haggled over for another 18 months finally cleared all the obstacles needed to go from idea to reality.

There are still a few more details to work out, like exact dates of some of the games, but college football is two years away from another dramatic change to its postseason.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

The 10 conferences that play major college football also run the College Football Playoff. Essentially, the conferences agreed to add eight more teams to the system that has been used to determine a champion since 2014.

There were plenty of delays and disagreements — some downright petty — on the way to consensus.

Flipping the format to 12 with a couple years still left on the original 12-year media rights contract with ESPN that expires after the 2025-26 season required rescheduling of games and unspooling of bowl contracts.

But now it's done.

WOW! WHO GETS RICH?

The conferences and schools that share the hundreds of millions of dollars of annual revenue generated currently by the playoff will now be making even more.

Expanding two years before the end of the current contract with ESPN is expected to bring in an estimated $450 million in additional gross revenue.

“ESPN has the opportunity to broadcast these games,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “And we’re just into this today, of course, and so we don’t know yet whether they will exercise their rights. We’re just going to have to wait and see.”

That's unlikely to be a problem.

Hancock said the current revenue distribution plan will “philosophically” remain the same.

Last year, each Power Five conference received $74 million. The other five Bowl Subdivision conferences shared $95 million. Notre Dame received $3.55 million, and the other six FBS independents shared $1.88 million.

Currently, conferences of teams that make the CFP earn a $6 million bonus.

All of those figures will go up.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE CURRENT CONTRACT EXPIRES

Everybody involved with the College Football Playoff has expressed a desire to explore having multiple television partners in the next deal, not just ESPN.

ESPN will no doubt still want in. Expect Fox to also bid, and maybe others like NBC, which just added the Big Ten to its lineup that includes Notre Dame.

One projection had the next CFP media rights deal reaching $2 billion annually.

WHERE AND WHEN ARE THE GAMES?

The first round of the playoff in 2024 will take place on campus sites matching teams seeded 5-12 the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21. Exact dates are still to be determined.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the bowls that have been rotating as hosts of the semifinals in the current format: Rose, Sugar, Orange, Peach, Cotton and Fiesta.

The championship game for the 2024 season will be played Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta.

A similar schedule will be used for the 2025 season, with a title game to be played Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

WHAT TEAMS GET IN?

The model is referred to as six and six. The six highest ranked conference champions get a spot, with the four highest ranked champs earning first-round byes.

A selection committee will also pick the six best at-large teams, chosen regardless of conference.

To get an idea of what it would look like, using the latest CFP rankings and assuming the current conference leaders win out, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC would be the top-four seeds.

Clemson and Tulane would also make it as champions of their conferences.

The at-large selections would be Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas State and Utah.

First-round matchups would be Tulane at Ohio State; Utah at Alabama; Kansas State at Tennessee and Clemson at Penn State.

WILL THE CFP EXPAND EVEN MORE?

Hancock was jokingly asked when the playoff would expand to 16. He laughed off the question, but he did make an important point.

The first two seasons of the 12-team format in 2024 and '25 will be like a test drive. Thing could look different when new contracts are set for 2026 and beyond. Maybe more games will be played on campus and fewer in neutral site bowl games.

But Hancock said university presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff and have final say in what it will look like are firmly behind the number of teams and the composition of the field.

“Every one is solid on 12, six, six and there hasn’t been any conversation about changing that,” Hancock said. “I would be stunned if that were changed.”

It would also be stunning if the next playoff contract extends as far out as the last one, so figure the next round of expansion talk is at least six years away.

