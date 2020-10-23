'It's going to suck': Badgers share thoughts of playing inside empty Camp Randall

“The fans, our fans especially, they’re the part that makes Saturdays in the fall in Camp Randall so special. So obviously we’re going to be missing that help,” junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW coach Paul Chryst, who has a 29-5 record at home since taking over the UW program in 2015, said the Badgers have discussed the possible differences of playing in an empty stadium.

“We’ve talked about it and tried to put them in situations, but I betcha it’s going to take us all … I think we know what’s coming, but none of us have experienced it, right?” he said.

UW has practiced with artificial noise being played in the stadium, which is expected around the conference, though a Big Ten spokesperson didn’t respond to multiple messages seeking information regarding the type of noise and the volume of it. Senior running back Garrett Groshek compared the noise level to the small crowd he experienced when he played at Camp Randall in high school for the WIAA state championship.

The energy a crowded stadium brings to the game and its players will be noticeably absent, players said.