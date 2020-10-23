'It's going to suck': Badgers share thoughts of playing inside empty Camp Randall

In just a few words, Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson summed up his thoughts.
Thoughts that were likely shared by many heading into the team’s season debut with no fans in attendance.
“It’s going to suck. It’s going to suck, for sure,” Ferguson said of the No. 14 Badgers playing Illinois Friday night without fans at Camp Randall Stadium. “We tried (at a practice last week) to get a little sound, a little artificial sound pumped in, and it’s not the same. I was running out of the tunnel and they tried to turn it up and I was like, ‘This isn’t it.’”
The Big Ten Conference announced in September that no fans would be permitted to games throughout its nine-game schedule due to COVID-19 concerns. The University of Wisconsin took it a step further in not allowing parents to at least the first game of the year due to surging virus case numbers around the state.
UW was expecting to host about 900 parents and family members of players from both teams, but announced Oct. 7 that parents wouldn’t be allowed to attend Friday’s opener. No formal announcement had been made regarding parent attendance for the Badgers’ next home game Nov. 7 against Purdue.
Playing without fans is a new experience for the Badgers, whose home-field advantage has been significant — in the past 10 years, UW is 59-9 at Camp Randall.
“The fans, our fans especially, they’re the part that makes Saturdays in the fall in Camp Randall so special. So obviously we’re going to be missing that help,” junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said.
UW coach Paul Chryst, who has a 29-5 record at home since taking over the UW program in 2015, said the Badgers have discussed the possible differences of playing in an empty stadium.
“We’ve talked about it and tried to put them in situations, but I betcha it’s going to take us all … I think we know what’s coming, but none of us have experienced it, right?” he said.
UW has practiced with artificial noise being played in the stadium, which is expected around the conference, though a Big Ten spokesperson didn’t respond to multiple messages seeking information regarding the type of noise and the volume of it. Senior running back Garrett Groshek compared the noise level to the small crowd he experienced when he played at Camp Randall in high school for the WIAA state championship.
The energy a crowded stadium brings to the game and its players will be noticeably absent, players said.
“We’re definitely going to miss them, I’m going to miss my family being able to be there. Our emphasis is, ‘Bring your own juice.’ We’ve have practices without music and it’s going to be quiet in there. So it’s going to be up to us to bring our own energy. That’s really been the emphasis since we got back on campus in the summer: Bring your own juice,” senior safety Collin Wilder said.
While players wished fans could be there, they acknowledged that the current situation is better than the alternative.
“I’m just glad we’re able to play,” Ferguson said. “I’d play with no sound, play on the grass field out in the back parking lot or something. I’m just glad we’re able to play.”
Who has the edge when the Badgers take on Illinois?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
The Graham Mertz (above) era has begun, with the much-hyped quarterback getting his first career start. Mertz, a four-star recruit, has been a subject of much discussion since he committed to UW in 2017, and it’s time to see whether he can live up to the hype.
Mertz has the advantage of veteran receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, along with tight end Jake Ferguson at his disposal.
A three-man running back group will be leaned on to keep the Badgers productive on the ground, with Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo tasked with that challenge. Watson, who was Jonathan Taylor’s backup last season, is a powerful runner, and will have to contend with an Illinois defensive front that allowed 4.3 rushing yards per carry and nearly 200 yards per game last season.
Illinois’ defense was stellar at forcing turnovers last year, ranking eighth in the country in takeaways per game. With a redshirt freshman at QB for the Badgers, expect Illinois’ defense to try to confuse Mertz and put him in difficult situations. Senior linebacker Jake Hansen forced seven fumbles last season, including two against UW.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE ILLINI HAVE THE BALL
After transferring from Michigan, Brandon Peters (above) offered some stability at quarterback for Illinois as a redshirt junior. He had two passing touchdowns against UW in the Illini’s shocking upset of the then-No. 6 Badgers last year. Peters threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for three more last season.
Peters is also the team’s leading returning rusher — Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown both graduated, and Ra’Von Bonner opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. A new face must step up for the Illini in the backfield, with Mike Epstein and Chase Brown expected to garner most of the touches.
Illinois’ receiving corps returns its top two targets in Josh Imatorbhebhe and Donny Navarro, both of whom scored touchdowns against UW last season.
The Badgers’ defense returns eight starters, and while the sack-machine duo of Zack Baun and Chris Orr are among the three departures, UW coaches believe the defensive line can generate more pressure this season. Seniors Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, along with sophomore Keeanu Benton will need to plug holes in the run game and attack QBs in the pocket.
EDGE | UW
SPECIAL TEAMS
UW coach Paul Chryst hasn’t been definitive about much of anything regarding special teams, a unit that needs to replace its punter, kickoff specialist and kick returner. Andy Vujnovich was granted a waiver to play this season by the NCAA after transferring to UW from Division III University of Dubuque. Punting is a concern for UW, which ranked 13th in that category in Big Ten play last season with a net average of 35.6 yards after finishing last the previous two seasons.
Freshman Jack Van Dyke will handle kickoffs, per the depth chart, and receiver Stephan Bracey will be handling kick returns for the first time.
Collin Larsh is back as the place kicker after a difficult 2019. Larsh went 12 of 18 on field goals a year ago, but just 5 of 11 on tries of 30 yards or more.
Blake Hayes (above), one of the best punting prospects in the nation and the Big Ten’s punter of the year in 2019, returns for Illinois. He set multiple school records last season, including 22 punts of 50-plus yards. Kicker James McCourt is also back after going 13 of 19 on field goals last season.
EDGE | ILLINI
COACHING
Lovie Smith and his staff have put significant recruiting resources into landing transfers, and he’s gotten his defense to embrace his turnover-focused mentality. After a shuffle of its offensive coaching staff last season, the Illini averaged 24.7 points per game in conference play a year ago, and Smith hired two new defensive line coaches to help shore up the defensive front.
Chryst (above) and Co. stayed almost the same, only changing at wide receiver coach, bringing in Alvis Whitted. Whitted, who spent 2019 with the Green Bay Packers, drew praise from players for his ability to relate to them and for bringing NFL knowledge to the group.
Illinois’ defensive execution in the red zone and ability to force turnovers helped them score the upset last season, but Chryst has proven his ability to adapt to his roster better than most coaches.
EDGE | UW
INTANGIBLES
Friday’s game will be played at a site not many have ever seen — an empty Camp Randall Stadium on a game day. The Big Ten isn’t allowing fans at games this season, and due to rising COVID-19 cases across the state, UW isn’t allowing parents to attend as it had originally planned.
Hanging over this game and every other this year is the impact COVID-19 could make, as a positive test later in the week could significantly alter a team’s plan.
The usual home-field advantage of a raucous Camp Randall (above) for a night game will be gone, but the Illini still must travel on a shortened final week of prep.
EDGE | UW
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
They’ve downplayed using it as motivation so far, but the Badgers are out for revenge after last season. Watson (above) said the Illini deserve “a butt-whuppin’.” This one may not live up to that, as the Badgers offense could be slow out of the gates with the changes at quarterback and other key spots, but the defense is up to the task and leads the way in a win.
BADGERS 27, ILLINOIS 14
THE NUMBER (UW)
4: Number of players returning for the Badgers with at least 20 catches from 2019
THE NUMBER (ILLINOIS)
2.2: The Illini forced 2.2 turnovers per game a year ago, which ranked eighth nationally.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Red-zone touchdowns: UW scored touchdowns on 36 of 54 red-zone possessions (66.7 percent) last year, their second-best rate of the past five years
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Chunk plays: UW allowed the Illini five plays of more than 20 yards in last season’s loss, which accounted for 53% of their total offense
