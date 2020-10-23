 Skip to main content
'It's going to suck': Badgers share thoughts of playing inside empty Camp Randall
In just a few words, Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson summed up his thoughts.

Thoughts that were likely shared by many heading into the team’s season debut with no fans in attendance.

“It’s going to suck. It’s going to suck, for sure,” Ferguson said of the No. 14 Badgers playing Illinois Friday night without fans at Camp Randall Stadium. “We tried (at a practice last week) to get a little sound, a little artificial sound pumped in, and it’s not the same. I was running out of the tunnel and they tried to turn it up and I was like, ‘This isn’t it.’”

The Big Ten Conference announced in September that no fans would be permitted to games throughout its nine-game schedule due to COVID-19 concerns. The University of Wisconsin took it a step further in not allowing parents to at least the first game of the year due to surging virus case numbers around the state.

UW was expecting to host about 900 parents and family members of players from both teams, but announced Oct. 7 that parents wouldn’t be allowed to attend Friday’s opener. No formal announcement had been made regarding parent attendance for the Badgers’ next home game Nov. 7 against Purdue.

Playing without fans is a new experience for the Badgers, whose home-field advantage has been significant — in the past 10 years, UW is 59-9 at Camp Randall.

“The fans, our fans especially, they’re the part that makes Saturdays in the fall in Camp Randall so special. So obviously we’re going to be missing that help,” junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said.

UW coach Paul Chryst, who has a 29-5 record at home since taking over the UW program in 2015, said the Badgers have discussed the possible differences of playing in an empty stadium.

“We’ve talked about it and tried to put them in situations, but I betcha it’s going to take us all … I think we know what’s coming, but none of us have experienced it, right?” he said.

UW has practiced with artificial noise being played in the stadium, which is expected around the conference, though a Big Ten spokesperson didn’t respond to multiple messages seeking information regarding the type of noise and the volume of it. Senior running back Garrett Groshek compared the noise level to the small crowd he experienced when he played at Camp Randall in high school for the WIAA state championship.

The energy a crowded stadium brings to the game and its players will be noticeably absent, players said.

“We’re definitely going to miss them, I’m going to miss my family being able to be there. Our emphasis is, ‘Bring your own juice.’ We’ve have practices without music and it’s going to be quiet in there. So it’s going to be up to us to bring our own energy. That’s really been the emphasis since we got back on campus in the summer: Bring your own juice,” senior safety Collin Wilder said.

While players wished fans could be there, they acknowledged that the current situation is better than the alternative.

“I’m just glad we’re able to play,” Ferguson said. “I’d play with no sound, play on the grass field out in the back parking lot or something. I’m just glad we’re able to play.”

Who has the edge when the Badgers take on Illinois?





